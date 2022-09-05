Could Steve Sarkisian's Past Have Texas Ready For Nick Saban And Alabama?

How does one beat Alabama? More specifically, how does a former assistant take down the likes of Nick Saban?

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is next in line to face the seven-time national champion and the top-ranked Crimson Tide. Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher handled business against Saban in College Station last October. Georgia’s Kirby Smart got his revenge in Indianapolis en route to helping the Bulldogs win their first national title in 40 years.

Will Sarkisian be the next protégé to take down Saban? Can Texas handle the Tide's juggernaut offense led by quarterback Bryce Young and the cast of potential first-round weapons?

“At the end of the day, they’re going to have 11, we’re going to have 11, and the ball is going to get snapped,” Sarkisian said Monday.

Sarkisian, who spent two seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator before being hired by Texas in 2021, knows a thing or two about taking on the master. In the early 2000s, he spent seven seasons on Pete Carroll’s staff at USC, working his way up from offensive assistant to offensive coordinator.

Hired by Washington in 2009, the Huskies faced Carroll’s No. 3 Trojans in Week 3. A back-and-forth battle ensued in Seattle before a 22-yard field goal from Washington kicker Erik Folk sealed the Huskies' 16-13 upset win.

How did Sarkisian pull it off? He claims part of the process came from a great game plan. The other half was self-belief.

“Buying into the idea that the work that you put in throughout the week ultimately will carry to gameday,” Sarkisian said.

Carroll, who since has gone on to win a pair of NFC Championships and a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, will forever be remembered for his time in Pasadena, Calif. That doesn’t correlate to the same level of success Saban has found since heading to Tuscaloosa in 2007.

Since 2008, the Crimson Tide has finished with at least 10 wins each season. Saban has produced more first-round picks (32) than losses (25) in his 16 years at the helm. Since the start of the College Football Playoffs in 2014, Alabama has only missed out on a chance to win the title once.

Quarterback play has been essential to the success of Alabama’s dynasty under Saban's control. From Greg McElroy to A. J. McCarron to Tua Tagovailoa and countless others, passers paved the way for Young to set records en route to a Heisman Trophy season last December.

Sarkisian never coached Young, but he was influential in helping Saban land the California native. Even with new offensive personnel, Young didn’t miss a beat in his first season as a starter, finishing second in the nation in passing yards (4,872) and touchdowns (47).

“He’s got a natural instinct of passing the football. He can feel things happening and has a natural understanding of route combinations based on coverages, and he’s willing to cut it loose,” Sarkisian said. “On top of that, he’s very elusive.

“A lot of things we talk about with Quinn [Ewers], Bryce possesses a lot of those same characteristics.”

Saban’s biggest strength has always been his preparation for a new season. Each fall, Alabama comes ready to make heads roll. No surprise, the Crimson Tide enter the year as the favorites to win the national title. They also are projected to be double-digit favorites in every game during the regular season.

One of the biggest reasons for Saban’s success? Discipline. It’s a trait Sarkisian is trying to implement in Austin, but it starts with the coaching staff setting the tone before it trickles down to players.

At least that's the way Saban does it.

“It starts with him,” Sarkisian said. “He practices what he preaches, then there’s a standard and expectation of what’s expected of you and how you go about your business.”

The Longhorns return to Royal-Memorial Stadium to face the Crimson Tide on Sept. 10 at 11 a.m.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.