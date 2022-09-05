Steve Sarkisian Won't Let Familiarity With Alabama DC Pete Golding Affect Play Calling

The Texas Longhorns enter their Week 2 matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide as heavy underdogs. Depending on where you look, the Longhorns range from 14 to 21-point underdogs against the Crimson Tide.

Of course, with the performance of both programs in recent history, several fans and analysts alike believe that this will be a blowout loss for Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns. While that could happen, of course, there is no telling how the game will unfold until the ball has been kicked off on Saturday.

However, if the Longhorns want any hope of beating the Crimson Tide on Saturday, they must contain their front seven, with Sarkisian acknowledging how lethal their front seven can be during his Monday presser.

“They’re big, especially on the interior, and they’ve got a lot of people they can play on the interior," Sarkisian said. "A lot of times, the run game gets pushed to the perimeter because they do a good job internally.”

Leading the way for the Alabama front seven is Heisman hopeful outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who could give the Longhorns plenty of issues off of the edge.

Sarkisian noted that Anderson, as well as Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell, are “very athletic players” with big motors, and all have the ability to win 1-on-1 pass rush opportunities.”

Last season was a coming-out party for Anderson, as he arguably put together a Heisman-caliber season. He recorded 101 tackles, including a whopping 31 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.

Not only do the Crimson Tide employ arguably the best front seven in college football, but defensive coordinator Pete Golding is someone Sarkisian has plenty of experience with, having both served on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama.

“It’s always fun to compete against friends," Sarkisian said. Despite the familiarity, though, Sarkisian maintains that he can't be afraid to call certain plays.

“It’s like being a pitcher. Sometimes you’ve got to throw your best pitch.”

Until Saturday rolls around, any thoughts or predictions on this game are merely speculations. If the Longhorns want any chance of winning, though, they must start with containing the Alabama front seven. Otherwise, it could be a long, long night for the Longhorns.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.