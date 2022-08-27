'Bama's Bryce Young Wastes No Time Entering Arkansas Living Rooms

Arkansas fans were warned earlier this week that this season will be heavy with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young Dr Pepper commercials and the contender to take the Applebee's guy's spot in getting on the nerve of all SEC fans came out the gate early in Week 0.

The first unofficial sighting came during College Game Day. The fictional town of Fansville is back, and it's pure chaos.

College football realignment is causing mass confusion, mean are Fansplaining to their girlfriends and wives, the border that once separated Tech fans has been moved, no one can find where their game is showing on TV, and Young is promoting a huge foam finger sale in a local television ad.

The latter prompts one character to ask how many NIL deals Young has. Of course, the answer Sam Pittman and the Razorback faithful are looking for is just enough to distract him from being fully prepared when the Crimson Tide roll into Fayetteville on Oct. 1.

By the time that happens, Arkansas fans will most likely have had their fill of Bryce Young interrupting their Saturday pastime. Fortunately for them, unlike last year with Walker Hayes, their team can actually exact a certain amount of revenge for their pain.

