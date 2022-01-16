Former OU Wideout and Texas Target Mario Williams Commits To USC

The former Sooner is now heading West to play for his former coach

Texas played significantly underwhelming football in Steve Sarkisian's first year as head coach, managing just a 5-7 record and missing out on bowl eligibility.

And yet, the Longhorns might find themselves in a better position to succeed in the upcoming season than heated rival Oklahoma.

The Sooners (11-2) finished third in the Big 12. A 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State in the season finale ended all hopes at a Big 12 title and prompted coach Lincoln Riley to bolt for the USC job.

In a matter of weeks, it seemed as if the entire roster announced an intent to enter the transfer portal. This included freshman wide receiver Mario Williams, who reportedly made an official visit to Austin last week.

Now, Williams has made his decision, selecting the USC Trojans over Texas and other suitors.

Williams was the No. 1 overall slot receiver for Sports Illustrated in the class of 2021. He didn't quite live up to these sky-high expectations during his freshman season at OU.

The Tampa native found himself buried in an elite wide receiver room behind Jadon Haselwood, Marvin Mims, and Michael Woods II. Haselwood transferred to Arkansas, while Woods II declared for the NFL Draft.

Williams was tied for second on the team in catches (35), but was fourth in yards (380) and touchdowns (four).

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.