Skip to main content
Team(s)
Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners

Former OU Wideout and Texas Target Mario Williams Commits To USC

The former Sooner is now heading West to play for his former coach

Texas played significantly underwhelming football in Steve Sarkisian's first year as head coach, managing just a 5-7 record and missing out on bowl eligibility. 

And yet, the Longhorns might find themselves in a better position to succeed in the upcoming season than heated rival Oklahoma. 

The Sooners (11-2) finished third in the Big 12. A 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State in the season finale ended all hopes at a Big 12 title and prompted coach Lincoln Riley to bolt for the USC job. 

In a matter of weeks, it seemed as if the entire roster announced an intent to enter the transfer portal. This included freshman wide receiver Mario Williams, who reportedly made an official visit to Austin last week. 

Now, Williams has made his decision, selecting the USC Trojans over Texas and other suitors. 

Recommended Articles

Mario Williams
Play
Football

Former OU Wideout and Texas Target Mario Williams Commits To USC

The former Sooner is now heading West to play for his former coach

28 seconds ago
28 seconds ago
Jahleel Billingsley
Play
Football

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Texas Hosts Alabama Transfer TE Jahleel Billingsley

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago
USATSI_17208381
Play
News

Longhorn Women End Two-Game Big 12 Skid

Aliyah Matharu pours in 26 points as Texas prepares for huge conference showdown with Iowa State

17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Williams was the No. 1 overall slot receiver for Sports Illustrated in the class of 2021. He didn't quite live up to these sky-high expectations during his freshman season at OU. 

The Tampa native found himself buried in an elite wide receiver room behind Jadon Haselwood, Marvin Mims, and Michael Woods II. Haselwood transferred to Arkansas, while Woods II declared for the NFL Draft. 

Williams was tied for second on the team in catches (35), but was fourth in yards (380) and touchdowns (four). 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Mario Williams
Football

Former OU Wideout and Texas Target Mario Williams Commits To USC

The former Sooner is now heading West to play for his former coach

28 seconds ago
Jahleel Billingsley
Football

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Texas Hosts Alabama Transfer TE Jahleel Billingsley

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17208381
News

Longhorn Women End Two-Game Big 12 Skid

Aliyah Matharu pours in 26 points as Texas prepares for huge conference showdown with Iowa State

17 hours ago
rameyy
Men's Basketball

Turnovers Plague No. 21 Texas in Loss at No. 15 Iowa State

Longhorns done in by sloppy play on the road

23 hours ago
Tucker
Football

Three Former Longhorns Earn All-Pro Nods

Justin Tucker, Devin Duvernay and Michael Dickson all earned postseason awards for their 2021 NFL seasons

Jan 14, 2022
rawImage
Football

Texas Longhorns Spring Football Depth Chart: Fresh Blood at TE

The Longhorns are looking for new starters to replace Cade Brewer and Jared Wiley in 2022

Jan 14, 2022
USATSI_17208381
News

Texas Women Out to End Home Frustration

No. 13 Longhorns have lost two straight Big 12 games at home, both of which have come against unranked teams

Jan 14, 2022
Xavier Worthy
Football

Texas Longhorns Spring Football Depth Chart: Xavier Worthy And Who?

Who will be the No. 2 receiver behind Xavier Worthy come September in Austin?

Jan 13, 2022