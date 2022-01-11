Final Big 12 Rankings: Baylor Leads The Class, But Regression Coming In 2022?

Who else saw the outcome of 2021? Literally everyone? Ok, Hook'Em.

Alabama fell short of giving Nick Saban more bragging rights as the G.O.A.T. coach of college football. Kirby Smith and quarterback Stetson Bennett led Georgia to its first national title in over 40 years instead.

Smart, a longtime Saban assistant, becomes only the second coach to defeat the master, while Bennett defied the odds of being a walk-on to national champion and offensive MVP.

The focus is now onto 2022, and boy are things interesting. With all the coaching carousel moves, plus new names in the transfer portal, the Big 12 is going to look different come September.

Who will rise? Who will fall? What are the top programs to watch for? Before looking at 2022, here are Longhorn Country's final 2021 Big 12 Rankings.

1. Baylor (12-2)

Dave Aranda is worth every penny of the contract extension he'll be getting in the future. The first 12-win season in program history, plus a win over an SEC team in a New Year's Six Bowl? There's little else to say on Baylor's season.

The Bears could regress defensively with names like linebacker Terrell Bernard and defensive back Jalen Pitre headed to the NFL. Offensively, Gerry Bohanon returns as the starting quarterback, along with left tackle Connor Galvin. Other seniors could return for another season due to the COVID-19 eligibility waiver, granting all players an extra year.

2. Oklahoma State (12-2)

The Pokes very well could regress in 2022 based off the number of names that leave the program. For now, Spencer Sanders is set to return at quarterback for another season, which could be viewed as a positive or negative.

The biggest loss comes defensively with names like linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and safety Kolby Harvey-Peel headed to the NFL draft. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles also said his goodbye following being named Ohio State's new defensive coordinator.

3. Oklahoma (11-2)

There are so many questions with this team entering the offseason. Lincoln Riley now is gone, but Brent Venables is perhaps college football's most respected coordinator. Can he transition to head coach?

With quarterback Caleb Williams in the transfer portal, the Sooners have a solid Plan B with former UCF starter Dillion Gabriel. Gabriel became a star thanks to former Golden Knights and current OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. He'll have a nice 1-2 combination at wide receiver with Marvin Mims and Theo Wease.

4. Kansas State (8-5)

With a win over LSU, Chris Kleinman now has two eight-win seasons since arriving in Manhattan. Maybe Year 4 is where it all comes together? Despite the departure of Sylar Thompson, the Wildcats added quarterback Adrian Martinez from Nebraska, who comes with ample starts.

K-State isn't losing its do-it-all weapon in Deuce Vaughn out of the backfield. Wide receiver Malik Knowles is expected to return as well. Defensively, the Wildcats have playmakers in defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, linebacker Daniel Green and cornerbacks Julius Brents and Ekow Boye-Doe.

5. Texas Tech (8-5)

Don't look now, but the Joey McGuire era is off and running smoothly. The Red Raiders soundly handled business against Mike Leach and Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl, sending Sonny Cumbie off to Louisiana Tech on the right note.

McGuire will have options at quarterback. Tyler Shough was looking strong before suffering a season-ending injury against Texas in Week 4. Freshman Donovan Smith impressed down the stretch with his dual-threat mobility.

The Red Raiders are also adding Zach Kittley as their new offensive coordinator. Kittley spent last season with Western Kentucky, helping Hilltoppers QB Bailey Zappe break the NCAA's single-season records for most passing yards (5,967) and touchdowns (62).

6. Texas (5-7)

Texas didn't go bowling, but they are in the driver's seat to be the Big 12's rebound darling of 2022. It was flipmas for Steve Sarkisian during the Early Signing Period as the first-year coach was able to switch three top players from one school over to the Forty Acres.

The Longhorns won the Quinn Ewers sweepstakes, but still have questions at wide receiver and the offensive line. Health will be vital in both spots, and the growth of Kelvin Banks, SI99's No. 26 prospect, could stabilize the left tackle spot for years to come.

7. Iowa State (7-6)

The 2022 season is a rebuilding one for the Cyclones. Iowa State is keeping Matt Campbell as its head coach but will lose names like quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Breece Hall, tight end Charlie Kolar, defensive lineman Will McDonald, linebacker Mike Rose, defensive back Greg Eisworth, and others.

8. West Virginia (6-7)

The Mountaineers will need to replace the production of running back Leddie Brown. They also will have a new quarterback with Jarret Doege entering the transfer portal. At last West Virginia could expand its offensive numbers with new coordinator Graham Harrell from USC.

9. TCU (5-7)

Sonny Dykes isn't getting it easy in Year 1. Running back Zach Evans transferred to Ole Miss following the firing of Gary Patterson. TCU's defense is also in need of a tune-up after one of its worst seasons in program history.

The good news for TCU is there isn't a shortage of quarterback play. Both Max Duggan and Chandler Morris should give Dykes stability at the game's most important position.

10. Kansas (2-10)

Two wins in a new regime and playing close against Oklahoma and TCU? Things are going to turn around for the Jayhawks under Lance Leipold. That's all fans should be hopeful for at this point.

