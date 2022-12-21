Skip to main content

TE Spencer Shannon Officially signs with Texas Longhorns

Spencer Shannon compliments tight end Will Randle in new class.
Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA) tight end, Spencer Shannon has signed to play for the Texas Longhorns. Shannon announced his commitment to the 40 acres on Jun 13 which provided much-needed momentum for the rest of the class.

Shannon chose Texas over local schools like UCLA, Washington, and California. Mater Dei high school is one of the most elite high schools in Northern California.

"I am going because I feel it’s a place I can accomplish anything and everything I want to," he told SBLive. "It’s the spot for me with the combination of coaches, football and academics," he said. "Coach Sark(isian) and coach (Jeff) Banks are great coaches who are developing a winning culture and it felt right and like a home."

Shannon could be a glue guy to the Longhorn roster and has a lot of upsides. Despite being one of the lowest-ranked players in the class he is extremely athletic as he was throwing 90 on the mound as a baseball player.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian wants Shannon to be that blocking tight end. He will be behind players like JT Sanders and Ja’Morreun Pimpton because of his lack of pass-catching abilities. The Longhorns however see an extremely high upside as Shannon could easily play at the next level with proper development.

Shannon committing to Texas over fellow Pac-12 schools exemplifies how well Texas did in the most recent class. With Shannon signing today he adds another big day for the Longhorns on National Signing Day.

