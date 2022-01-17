Trouble On The Edge? Longhorns OT Spring Depth Chart Outlook

The Longhorns will be re-working their offensive line following a tough 2021 campaign

The Texas Longhorns are coming off one of their more disappointing seasons in recent memory, finishing the year 5-7 after getting off to a 4-1 start.

As a result, the roster has seen significant turnover on both sides of the ball, including at the quarterback position, where Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers is now in, and last season's starter Casey Thompson is out.

However, one of the biggest weaknesses of the Longhorns in 2021 was upfront along the offensive line, leading to a tough year for both Thompson and Hudson Card.

To remedy that issue, head coach Steve Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood set out to dominate the recruiting trail along the front, landing six total signees in the early signing period.

Among those signees was Summer Creek (Humble, TX) offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, who ranked as the No. 2 overall tackle in the country per the Sports Illustrated recruiting rankings, and who could very well line up as a starter from the time he first steps on to the practice field.

Unfortunately for the Horns, only one of those offensive linemen (interior lineman Cole Hutson) enrolled early for the spring, meaning the other five will not step foot on campus until this summer at the earliest.

So who will line up for the Longhorns at the offensive tackle spots during spring football?

Stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we break down the Longhorns spring football depth chart outlook.

Left Tackle

LT1 - Christian Jones

Christian Jones finished the 2021 season as the starter at left tackle and should hold onto the spot going into the spring. Whether or not he holds onto that job throughout the entire season is another story entirely.

With that said, it is a real possibility that Kelvin Banks takes over this spot at some point, but for now, Jones will line up as the blindside protector for Quinn Ewers.

LT2 - Jaylen Garth OR Max Merril

The backup left tackle spot is going to be an interesting battle throughout the spring. Both Jaylen Garth and Max Merril will have their shot at backing up Jones, with the other likely to flip to the other side.

In the fall, this spot could very well go to Karic, with Kelvin Banks being talented and polished enough to slide into a starting tackle spot from day one. For now, though, it is unclear who will be behind jones.

Right Tackle

RT1 - Andrej Karic

Andrej Karic looks to be in line to start the spring at the right tackle spot. However, his role in the fall could once again be as a swing tackle behind Jones and perhaps Banks. There is the possibility that Karic holds onto the job through fall camp, but it would not be surprising to see Banks line up in the starting spot before too long.

But in the spring, expect Karic to line up as the stater.

RT2 - Max Merrill OR Jaylen Garth

Merrill and Garth were both highly regarded recruits at the offensive tackle spot coming out of high school in 2021 and 2020, respectively. Both will get extensive work this spring, with offensive line depth at a critical level.

In the fall, incoming freshmen such as Malik Agbo and Cameron Williams could factor in here as well.

