Sarkisian's Longhorns Looking For Intensity In Trenches

Both sides of the Texas' line need to show more intensity during this week's spring practice.

Texas' Steve Sarkisian talks about intensity at practice. On Saturday, he loved the way the players took the field for the first time in pads.

That wasn't the same feeling following Tuesday's showcase. The second-year Longhorns coach said the energy was "just ok", stating how the coaches need to prod the players to get them going.

Maybe it was the weather. Perhaps it was the time of practice. Sark isn't listening to the excuses. After a 5-7 first year, none of that will be tolerated on the daily. He considers Tuesday a teachable moment not just for the players, but also for the staff on how to improve.

"We can't fight the pick and choose to when our energy and our passion is up to the standard of what is needed on a daily basis or a weekly basis in season," Sarkisian said.

Sarkisian wants to see the team improve its "aggressiveness" from last season. That starts upfront in the trenches. Which side? The correct answer is both.

The Longhorns struggled to add pressure in the backfield during their sub .500 year. They tailed 20 total sacks, with outside linebacker Ben Davis recording a team-high 2.5.

Maybe that's where Sarkisian's comments hail from. If one can't add pressure in practice, can they do it in-game? And it's not just on defense. The offensive line also looking for a rebound year.

"We need to keep improving offensively is when the defense knows we're going to run it, we're having a little bit of a hard time,” Sarkisian said. “When we can mix it up, run and pass, offensively we have a little bit more success.”

Last season, the Horns finished dead last in conference play on third-down conversion (44 percent) and fourth-down conversion (45 percent). In large part, the offensive line was considered the glaring weakness, primarily in the second half of outings.

Sarkisian understands that his offensive line won't be ready until the summer. Texas is awaiting the arrival of top offensive tackle recruit, Kelvin Banks, and the nation's top offensive line recruit, Devon Campbell. Currently, out of seven signee's in the 2022 class, Frisco's Cole Hutson was the only early enrollee.

Said Sarkisian: “I can't wait for the summer when we get six more O-linemen here, because when you have depth upfront and you can build upon it, that’s when you start giving yourself a chance."

