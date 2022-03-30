Skip to main content

Sarkisian's Longhorns Looking For Intensity In Trenches

Both sides of the Texas' line need to show more intensity during this week's spring practice.

Texas' Steve Sarkisian talks about intensity at practice. On Saturday, he loved the way the players took the field for the first time in pads. 

That wasn't the same feeling following Tuesday's showcase. The second-year Longhorns coach said the energy was "just ok", stating how the coaches need to prod the players to get them going. 

Maybe it was the weather. Perhaps it was the time of practice. Sark isn't listening to the excuses. After a 5-7 first year, none of that will be tolerated on the daily. He considers Tuesday a teachable moment not just for the players, but also for the staff on how to improve. 

USATSI_17226836

Texas Football

USATSI_17237093

Texas Football

USATSI_17237073

Texas Football

"We can't fight the pick and choose to when our energy and our passion is up to the standard of what is needed on a daily basis or a weekly basis in season," Sarkisian said. 

Sarkisian wants to see the team improve its "aggressiveness" from last season. That starts upfront in the trenches. Which side? The correct answer is both. 

The Longhorns struggled to add pressure in the backfield during their sub .500 year. They tailed 20 total sacks, with outside linebacker Ben Davis recording a team-high 2.5. 

Maybe that's where Sarkisian's comments hail from. If one can't add pressure in practice, can they do it in-game? And it's not just on defense. The offensive line also looking for a rebound year. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Josh White
Play
Recruiting

Texas Targets LSU Transfer LB, Houston Native Josh White

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago
e3twnclxoai12wn
Play
Recruiting

Arch Manning 'Already One of the UT Guys' Says Longhorns Signee Kelvin Banks

One of the Longhorns' top signees from 2022 is confident about his team's chances for 2023 QB stud Arch Manning

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Murphy Stehly 5
Play
Baseball

Longhorns Pitching Woes Continue, Drop Game Against Texas A&M

A complete recap of Texas' Tuesday game against the Aggies.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
1 hour ago

"We need to keep improving offensively is when the defense knows we're going to run it, we're having a little bit of a hard time,” Sarkisian said. “When we can mix it up, run and pass, offensively we have a little bit more success.”

Last season, the Horns finished dead last in conference play on third-down conversion (44 percent) and fourth-down conversion (45 percent). In large part, the offensive line was considered the glaring weakness, primarily in the second half of outings.

rawImage

Texas Football

Quinn Ewers

Texas Football

USATSI_16138517

Texas Football

Sarkisian understands that his offensive line won't be ready until the summer. Texas is awaiting the arrival of top offensive tackle recruit, Kelvin Banks, and the nation's top offensive line recruit, Devon Campbell. Currently, out of seven signee's in the 2022 class, Frisco's Cole Hutson was the only early enrollee. 

Said Sarkisian: “I can't wait for the summer when we get six more O-linemen here, because when you have depth upfront and you can build upon it, that’s when you start giving yourself a chance." 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Josh White
Recruiting

Texas Targets LSU Transfer LB, Houston Native Josh White

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff49 minutes ago
e3twnclxoai12wn
Recruiting

Arch Manning 'Already One of the UT Guys' Says Longhorns Signee Kelvin Banks

One of the Longhorns' top signees from 2022 is confident about his team's chances for 2023 QB stud Arch Manning

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
Murphy Stehly 5
Baseball

Longhorns Pitching Woes Continue, Drop Game Against Texas A&M

A complete recap of Texas' Tuesday game against the Aggies.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
Murphy Stehly
Baseball

GAME LOG: Pitching Woes Doom Texas, Longhorns Fall to A&M 12-9

The Longhorns welcome the Aggies to the Disch on Tuesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee16 hours ago
Eckhardt 1
Baseball

Longhorns Take On Longtime Rival Texas A&M in A Midweek Contest

Texas welcomes the Aggies to the Disch on Tuesday.

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 29, 2022
Ivan Melendez 6
Baseball

Longhorns 1B Ivan Melendez Receives Multiple Weekly Honors After Impressive Week at the Plate

Melendez received two weekly awards for a scorching hot week at the plate.

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 29, 2022
Skyler Messinger 4
Baseball

Longhorns Lose Series to Texas Tech, Start Conference Play 1-2

A complete recap of Texas' series against Texas Tech.

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 29, 2022
Arch, Johntay, Rueben
Recruiting

Texas Triplets? Johntay Cook on Friendships with Arch Manning, Rueben Owens

One of 2023's top wide receiver targets talks his relationships with Arch Manning and Rueben Owens, and when he could make a commitment decision

By Matt GalatzanMar 28, 2022