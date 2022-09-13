Skip to main content

Steve Sarkisian: Longhorn Defense 'Practicing Better Than We Ever Have'

Sarkisian discussed the improvement of the defense in his second year at Texas.

As the old football adage goes, offense wins games but defense wins you championships. 

In recent years, the Texas Longhorns have had plenty of the former but not so much of the latter. In coach Steve Sarkisian's first year with Texas, the Longhorns' defense allowed 31 points and 426.4 yards of total offense per game. Simply put, they couldn't get off the field. 

Through two games this season, though, it looks like an entirely different defense on the field. Sarkisian has noticed a definite difference in his second season, crediting the players' preparation for each game. 

“They are preparing. I really think the players have bought into the preparation aspect of the game and the opponent," Sarkisian said. "I think we’re practicing better than we ever have." 

"There’s real intent. We’re very deliberate in our approach at practice. I think we are communicating much better on the defensive side of the ball.”

Against the vaunted Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 2, the Longhorns' defense held its own. They only gave up 20 points on 374 yards of total offense, holding the reigning Heisman winner, quarterback Bryce Young, to 27-of-39 passing for 213 yards and one touchdown. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

demarvion overshown 1
Football

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. UTSA

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the UTSA Roadrunners. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

'Rat Poison': How Texas Is Planning To Avoid Setback Following National Praise

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is taking a play out of Nick Saban's book to avoid the pressure.

By Cole Thompson
sarkisian
Play
Football

Longhorns No. 2 in Fan Nation Big 12 Poll

Despite one-point loss to Alabama, the Longhorns not only moved up in the poll but received a first-place vote.

By Matthew Postins

With conference play fast approaching for the Longhorns and the plethora of health concerns on the offensive side of the ball, defense will be key for Texas. If they can maintain the form they've shown in non-conference play, this team should be able to stay in games long enough to win, regardless of who's available on offense. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

demarvion overshown 1
Football

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. UTSA

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the UTSA Roadrunners. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

'Rat Poison': How Texas Is Planning To Avoid Setback Following National Praise

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is taking a play out of Nick Saban's book to avoid the pressure.

By Cole Thompson
sarkisian
Football

Longhorns No. 2 in Fan Nation Big 12 Poll

Despite one-point loss to Alabama, the Longhorns not only moved up in the poll but received a first-place vote.

By Matthew Postins
Stojaković
News

Longhorns Received Weekend Visit from 2023 F Andrej Stojaković, Son of Ex-NBA Sharpshooter

Texas made sure to entice one of its top recruiting targets with an official visit that drew some attention for more reasons than one.

By Zach Dimmitt
A Texas fan celebrates an Alabama fumble that was recovered by the Longhorns during the game at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022. Aem Texas Vs Alabama 4
Football

Alabama Star Will Anderson Praises Longhorns Fans as 'Loudest Environment' He Has Played In

The Longhorns fanbase had DKR rocking on Saturday vs Alabama

By Matt Galatzan
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Game Time Announced for Longhorns Conference Opener vs. Texas Tech

The Longhorns hit the road in Week 4 to open Big 12 play against the Red Raiders.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Special assistant to the head coach Gary Patterson of the Texas Longhorns walks on the field during the Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Football

Texas Assistant Potential Scott Frost Replacement at Nebraska?

CBS Sports listed a member of Sarkisian's staff as a potential replacement for Scott Frost at Nebraska.

By Connor Zimmerlee
utsa-roadrunner-football-coach-jeff-traylor
Football

Texas Longhorns Week 3 Opponent Preview: UTSA Roadrunners

The Longhorns welcome the reigning Conference-USA champions to Austin on Saturday

By Matt Galatzan