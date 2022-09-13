Steve Sarkisian: Longhorn Defense 'Practicing Better Than We Ever Have'

As the old football adage goes, offense wins games but defense wins you championships.

In recent years, the Texas Longhorns have had plenty of the former but not so much of the latter. In coach Steve Sarkisian's first year with Texas, the Longhorns' defense allowed 31 points and 426.4 yards of total offense per game. Simply put, they couldn't get off the field.

Through two games this season, though, it looks like an entirely different defense on the field. Sarkisian has noticed a definite difference in his second season, crediting the players' preparation for each game.

“They are preparing. I really think the players have bought into the preparation aspect of the game and the opponent," Sarkisian said. "I think we’re practicing better than we ever have."

"There’s real intent. We’re very deliberate in our approach at practice. I think we are communicating much better on the defensive side of the ball.”

Against the vaunted Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 2, the Longhorns' defense held its own. They only gave up 20 points on 374 yards of total offense, holding the reigning Heisman winner, quarterback Bryce Young, to 27-of-39 passing for 213 yards and one touchdown.

With conference play fast approaching for the Longhorns and the plethora of health concerns on the offensive side of the ball, defense will be key for Texas. If they can maintain the form they've shown in non-conference play, this team should be able to stay in games long enough to win, regardless of who's available on offense.

