Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Has 'Best Hands on Our Team'

The Texas Longhorns' offense has been talked about in droves this offseason, and for good reason. Across the board the Longhorns feature a plethora of talent at the skill positions which could see them boast one of the best offenses in the country this season.

Leading the way is Heisman hopeful running back Bijan Robinson, as he looks to run his way into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. On the outside you have receiver Xavier Worthy, looking to replicate his dominant freshman season, who is also joined by receiver Jordan Whittington. If he can stay healthy, Whittington can be a versatile weapon for Texas.

However, there is another weapon on the Longhorns' offense that could make some noise this season. Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders appears to be primed for a breakout season, with coach Steve Sarkisian offering plenty of praise for the second-year tight end.

"I love J.T. Sanders," Sarkisian said. "Probably one of, if arguably the most improved player on our team from a year ago to this time."

"He's a big, physical guy. I’m probably gonna upset Xavier (Worthy), J-Whitt (Jordan Whittington), and Bijan (Robinson), but he’s probably got the best hands on our team," Sarkisian said. "He’s got very strong hands, can make contested catches. He’s a guy we’re definitely very excited about.”

With the loss of Isaiah Neyor for the entire season, the Longhorns' offense now needs a third receiving threat for quarterback Quinn Ewers to work with.

While Sanders only recorded one catch as a freshman, one look at his high school stats and it is not hard to see why he can be an integral member of the offense.

In his senior season at Denton Ryan he recorded 63 receptions for 1,161 yards and 16 touchdowns. Sanders averaged an impressive 18.4 yards per reception, showing that he has the ability to turn any play into a big play once the ball is in his hands.

There is no doubt that the potential for Sanders to be an elite tight end is there for the taking. If he can take that next step in his second year with Ewers at quarterback then this Texas offense will be even harder for opponents to stop on a weekly basis.

