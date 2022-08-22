The Texas Longhorns are heading into the 2022 season with expectations of a much-improved team, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, where they have two of the nation's elite playmakers in wide receiver Xavier Worthy and running back Bijan Robinson.

The pair had already been nominated by multiple outlets for multiple preseason awards, and now, the Associated Press becomes the latest to give the pair accolades, naming them to the AP Preseason All-American Team.

Robinson was named a first-team selection alongside Ohio State's Treyveon Henderson, while Worthy was named to the second-team, along with Josh Downs of North Carolina, and A.T. Perry of Wake Forest.

The first team wideouts were USC's Jordan Addison, Ohio State Jaxon Smith-Njigba and LSU's Kayshon Boutte

Robinson rushed for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign at Texas. He also caught 26 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns.

The Heisman hopeful running back enters 2022 as the nucleus of coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense. He will put up monster numbers again with first-round NFL Draft potential as long as he stays healthy.

Robinson has the fourth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and the best odds among all running backs at +2000 via DraftKings.

Worthy was arguably the best freshman wide receiver in the nation a season ago. He led all freshman wide receivers in catches (62), receiving yards (981), and touchdowns (12). He went on to be named a freshman All-American by PFF.

Robinson and Worthy will begin their 2022 campaigns on Sept. 3rd when the Longhorns host UL-Monroe.

