Skip to main content

Longhorns Xavier Worthy and Bijan Robinson Named AP Pre-Season All-Americans

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for the Longhorns stars

The Texas Longhorns are heading into the 2022 season with expectations of a much-improved team, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, where they have two of the nation's elite playmakers in wide receiver Xavier Worthy and running back Bijan Robinson.

The pair had already been nominated by multiple outlets for multiple preseason awards, and now, the Associated Press becomes the latest to give the pair accolades, naming them to the AP Preseason All-American Team.

Robinson was named a first-team selection alongside Ohio State's Treyveon Henderson, while Worthy was named to the second-team, along with Josh Downs of North Carolina, and A.T. Perry of Wake Forest. 

The first team wideouts were USC's Jordan Addison, Ohio State Jaxon Smith-Njigba and LSU's Kayshon Boutte

Robinson rushed for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign at Texas. He also caught 26 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns.

The Heisman hopeful running back enters 2022 as the nucleus of coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense. He will put up monster numbers again with first-round NFL Draft potential as long as he stays healthy.

Robinson has the fourth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and the best odds among all running backs at +2000 via DraftKings.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

christian jones
News

'It Broke Both of Us': Longhorns Christian Jones Opens Up On Junior Angilau Injury

Jones was admittedly hurt over the season-ending injury for his longtime roommate.

By Zach Dimmitt
Savion Red
Play
Football

Longhorns TE Ja'Tavion Sanders: Freshman WR Savion Red 'Definitely A Playmaker'

Sanders becomes the latest Longhorn to offer his praise to the freshman receiver.

By Connor Zimmerlee
schooler
Play
News

Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Details Strengths of Longhorns Ex Brenden Schooler

Schooler has impressed in the secondary and on special teams in New England's first two preseason games.

By Zach Dimmitt

Worthy was arguably the best freshman wide receiver in the nation a season ago. He led all freshman wide receivers in catches (62), receiving yards (981), and touchdowns (12). He went on to be named a freshman All-American by PFF.

Robinson and Worthy will begin their 2022 campaigns on Sept. 3rd when the Longhorns host UL-Monroe.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

christian jones
News

'It Broke Both of Us': Longhorns Christian Jones Opens Up On Junior Angilau Injury

Jones was admittedly hurt over the season-ending injury for his longtime roommate.

By Zach Dimmitt
Savion Red
Football

Longhorns TE Ja'Tavion Sanders: Freshman WR Savion Red 'Definitely A Playmaker'

Sanders becomes the latest Longhorn to offer his praise to the freshman receiver.

By Connor Zimmerlee
schooler
News

Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Details Strengths of Longhorns Ex Brenden Schooler

Schooler has impressed in the secondary and on special teams in New England's first two preseason games.

By Zach Dimmitt
Screen_Shot_2021_08_18_at_12.27.32_PM
Football

Keondre Coburn Calls Longhorns DL Byron Murphy II 'Best Defensive Player We Have'

Byron Murphy II will be a difference-maker for the Longhorns up front.

By Michael Gresser
E3zDkOeXwAYhTnC
Football

Two Longhorns on ESPN’s 2022 Preseason True Freshman All-America Team

The Longhorns will have young talent on their offensive line this season.

By Michael Gresser
Quinn Ewers
Football

Can Longhorns Quinn Ewers Be Next Great Sarkisian QB?

Quinn Ewers is the next in a long line of Steve Sarkisian quarterbacks with a chance to be great

By Matt Galatzan
screen-shot-2022-04-12-at-100727-am
Football

Sark Raves About Longhorns 'Football Junkie’ Freshman Jaylon Guilbeau

Steve Sarkisian is pleased with the development of true-freshman Jaylon Guilbeau.

By Michael Gresser
Quinn Ewers
Podcast

Podcast: Quinn Ewers Named Texas Starting Quarterback, Final Fall Camp Headlines

We break down what Quinn Ewers brings to the Longhorn offense and what final fall camp storylines to watch out for.

By Adam Glick