Longhorns Target Top-Three Interior OL in Critical June Visit

It’s that time of year when recruiting seems to simply dominate the college football media landscape.

Texas currently sits at No. 9 in the 247 Sports' 2027 Recruit Football Team Rankings , a relatively low ranking for head coach Steve Sarkisian’s staff.

But there are still moves to be made; Four-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara has confirmed that he will take an official visit to the Forty Acres the weekend of June 12–14, according to Orange Bloods.

A Finisher in the Trenches and Multi-functional Athlete

Recruiting Update: 4⭐ OL Ismael Camara has locked in his UT official visit for the weekend of June 12-14



Camara also has plans for official visits to Texas A&M, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee and Ohio State.



Subscribe to OB to Get the Latest Texas Recruiting Updates:… pic.twitter.com/z7NHT5TZkK — Orangebloods.com (@orangebloods_) February 10, 2026

Camara’s commitment to attending the official weekend visit marks a significant step in the Longhorns’ pursuit of bolstering their offensive line ahead of the 2027 class cycle. Texas currently has no offensive line prospects committed in the 2027 class.

Known for his size and versatility up front, Camara looks to be a priority target for Texas coaches as they continue to build depth and experience along the offensive front.

Originally from Le Mans, France, Camara is relatively new to American football, but you wouldn’t know it from his play.

Because of transfer rules, the four-star prospect spent his first season at Gilmer High School on the sub-varsity squad. The adjustment period did little to slow his development.

As a junior, Camara joined the varsity team and quickly made a name for himself. He primarily lined up at left tackle but also saw snaps in multiple defensive roles and served as a personal protector on the punt unit. He earned MVP honors at the Navy All-American Combine and later took home Offensive Lineman MVP at the Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase in Dallas.

Camara is ranked No. 26 overall in the 2027 class and the No. 3 interior offensive lineman, per the 247Sports rankings.

247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks describes Camara as a gifted offensive line prospect with enormous size and impressive functional athleticism. Though he carries a high center of gravity, he is naturally flexible and moves with surprising ease for a 6-foot-6, 340-pound lineman.

While Camara continues to refine certain aspects of his situational awareness and technique, evaluators view him as a true multi-positional talent who could develop at tackle or guard, and even contribute along the defensive line if needed.

Camara has received 36 offers but has yet to take an official visit. In addition to Texas, he plans to visit Texas A&M, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee and Ohio State. Texas extended an offer after Camara attended the Longhorns’ camp in June 2025.

With strong interest in multiple programs — including in-state rival Texas A&M — Camara’s visit to Austin will be a pivotal opportunity for both sides to determine whether a future commitment could be on the horizon.