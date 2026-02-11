Texas Longhorns Assistant Switching to New Role on Offensive Staff

College football analysts are a vital component of any serious team. These staffers work behind the scenes — watching film, studying performance, tracking data and evaluating players.

One of Texas’ more recent hires, Jason McEndoo, will be returning for his second year with the Longhorns and moving up to the offensive trenches as a senior offensive line analyst, as he announced on Tuesday afternoon on X.

McEndoo Brings A Load Of Professional Football Experience With Him

Let's go!! Excited to run it back in Austin for 2nd season & moving over to the trenches as Sr. Offensive Line Analyst!! It ALL starts up front!!!#HookEm🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/bHZoqZl9SM — Jason McEndoo (@JasonMcEndoo) February 10, 2026

McEndoo’s potential as a senior offensive line analyst is a given, considering his three years playing in the NFL as a center for both the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints. Although he didn’t spend much time on football’s biggest stage — he played just one game with the Seahawks before being released — there’s no doubt that experience within the NFL is something that makes him a valuable contributor to developing the Longhorns in the trenches.

“Let's go!! Excited to run it back in Austin for 2nd season & moving over to the trenches as Sr. Offensive Line Analyst,” McEndoo wrote on X. “It ALL starts up front!!!”

Before being picked by Seattle in the seventh round of the 1998 NFL Draft, McEndoo spent four years at Washington State University in Pullman. During his third year with the Cougars, McEndoo made the trip to Pasadena to play in the 1997 Rose Bowl.

McEndoo went on to spend just three years in the NFL, but his coaching experience goes back 26 years. He traveled back to Washington and spent a year as Lake Washington High School’s offensive line coach before spending one more year in high school football at Mt. Spokane High School in the same position.

McEndoo’s first collegiate break came in his 2003 start at Montana State, where he also served as an offensive line coach. He spent 11 years with Bobcats before Oklahoma State hired him as a tight end and defensive backs coach, staying with the Cowboys for another 10 years before finally landing at Texas in 2025 as a football analyst.

Experienced and detailed analysts, like McEndoo, will be incredibly important for a Texas offensive line that desperately needs to find its identity and create cohesion. With talented returners like Trevor Goosby, Brandon Baker and Connor Robertson joining forces with transfers Dylan Sikorski, Laurence Seymore and Melvin Siani, the group will need to develop chemistry and band together for what seems to be an all-in season for the Texas Longhorns.