Skip to main content
Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders PFF's Highest Graded TE From Week 1

© Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders PFF's Highest Graded TE From Week 1

Sanders' performance against Louisiana Monroe earned him PFF's highest tight end grade.

A tight end is often a quarterback's comfort blanket, so to speak, in that when all else fails they look to their tight end to get reliable yardage. For the Texas Longhorns, they may have finally found that reliable tight end once more. 

In the Longhorns' Week 1 victory over the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks, quarterback Quinn Ewers had great chemistry with Ja'Tavion Sanders. The duo connected on six catches for 85 yards and one touchdown as Sanders led the Longhorns against the Warhawks. 

Sanders's success in the passing game, as well as his willingness to get in the trenches and block, led him to be Pro Football Focus' highest graded tight end from Week 1 action. 

The involvement of Sanders in the offense will be big for Steve Sarkisian and the offensive staff, as it will make life that much easier for Ewers. 

If Ewers and Sanders continue to build on the chemistry they showed in Week 1, this could be a big season for the sophomore tight end. The Longhorns have lacked a true tight end presence for years now, but with the development of Sanders, they may have finally found one again. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

D'Shawn Jamison
Football

Texas DB D'Shawn Jamison: Longhorns 'Taking it One Team At A Time' Ahead of Alabama Matchup

Jamison discussed how the Longhorns are preparing mentally for their game against the Crimson Tide.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Keondre Coburn
News

Keondre Coburn Loves a Good Longhorns Underdog Story

The country expects the Horns to drop to 1-1. In a way, they have nothing to lose.

By Zach Dimmitt
Arch Manning
Recruiting

Longhorns Leap to No. 2 Overall Recruiting Class After Stellar August Run

The Longhorns have been arguably the hottest team on the recruiting trail over the last few months

By Matt Galatzan

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

D'Shawn Jamison
Football

Texas DB D'Shawn Jamison: Longhorns 'Taking it One Team At A Time' Ahead of Alabama Matchup

Jamison discussed how the Longhorns are preparing mentally for their game against the Crimson Tide.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Keondre Coburn
News

Keondre Coburn Loves a Good Longhorns Underdog Story

The country expects the Horns to drop to 1-1. In a way, they have nothing to lose.

By Zach Dimmitt
Arch Manning
Recruiting

Longhorns Leap to No. 2 Overall Recruiting Class After Stellar August Run

The Longhorns have been arguably the hottest team on the recruiting trail over the last few months

By Matt Galatzan
Bijan Robinson
Football

Texas Fifth in Latest Fan Nation Big 12 Poll

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league rankings after Week 1 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
Utah State Aggies offensive lineman Alfred Edwards (72) blocks against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Football

Alabama Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas in Week 2

Texas will need to keep the Alabama defense in check to have a chance on September 10th

By Matt Galatzan
bijan robinson 1
News

'He Can Do Everything': Alabama Coach Nick Saban Evaluates Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Alabama coach Nick Saban can't stop talking about Bijan Robinson.

By Cole Thompson
Sep 3, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Ovie Oghoufo (18) rushes Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Chandler Rogers (6) in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Texas LB Ovie Oghoufo 'Excited for Challenge' of Facing 'Best Team in the Country'

Oghoufo discussed how the Longhorns are preparing for their matchup against the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_18983666
News

SEC Analyst Not Holding Back in Blowout Prediction for Longhorns vs. Alabama

The nation isn't giving the Longhorns much of a fighting chance against the best team in college football.

By Zach Dimmitt