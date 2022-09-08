Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders PFF's Highest Graded TE From Week 1

A tight end is often a quarterback's comfort blanket, so to speak, in that when all else fails they look to their tight end to get reliable yardage. For the Texas Longhorns, they may have finally found that reliable tight end once more.

In the Longhorns' Week 1 victory over the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks, quarterback Quinn Ewers had great chemistry with Ja'Tavion Sanders. The duo connected on six catches for 85 yards and one touchdown as Sanders led the Longhorns against the Warhawks.

Sanders's success in the passing game, as well as his willingness to get in the trenches and block, led him to be Pro Football Focus' highest graded tight end from Week 1 action.

The involvement of Sanders in the offense will be big for Steve Sarkisian and the offensive staff, as it will make life that much easier for Ewers.

If Ewers and Sanders continue to build on the chemistry they showed in Week 1, this could be a big season for the sophomore tight end. The Longhorns have lacked a true tight end presence for years now, but with the development of Sanders, they may have finally found one again.

