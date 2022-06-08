Louisiana-Monroe Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas in Week 1

Texas needs to keep tabs on ULM's defense in order to avoid a massive season-opening upset

The Texas Longhorns and frankly most of the nation, has eyes set on the Week 2 meeting between Texas and Alabama.

But before the hype-filled matchup on Sept. 10, the Longhorns need to have their focus on the season-opening home game against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt conference.

Texas is coming off a 5-7 season, the program's worst finish since 2016. Fortunately, the only way to go is up after such a disappointing first year under coach Steve Sarkisian, who is already getting his team ready for the opening game of the 2022 season on Sept. 3.

Along with struggles on offense, Louisiana-Monroe, who finished the 2021 season with a 4-8 record, was poor on the defensive side of the ball as well. The Warhawks were second in the conference in total yards allowed per game (453.1), first in total passing yards allowed per game (290.3), and second in total points allowed (402).

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2022. We've already looked at the Louisiana-Monroe matchup as a whole, as well as offensive players to watch on ULM's roster.

Now let's take a look at some of the defensive players Texas should have its eye on.

LB Zack Woodard

Woodard was ULM's second-leading tackler a season ago (89 tackles) while tallying 3.5 sacks, three passes defended, and one pick.

Woodard's best game of the year came in a 27-24 loss to Arkansas State where he posted 15 total tackles and a sack. It's worth nothing that he had 11 total tackles the following week agaisnt more stout competition in the LSU Tigers, though the Warhawks lost 27-14.

As a fifth-year senior with some of the most experience on ULM's defense, he's in position to reclaim his starting roll at MIKE linebacker for the Warhawks this fall.

LB Quae Drake

Another linebacker to watch out for is Drake, who did a little bit of everything last season. He had the fourth-most tackles on the team (54) while adding 2.5 sacks, an interception, one pass defended, and a fumble recovery.

At 6-2, 220, he's one of the bigger guys on a small Warhawks defense and could do some damage against a Texas O-line that struggled mightily last season.

S Jabari Johnson

In the secondary, Johnson is a guy that both Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers should keep tabs on. From his safety spot last season, he had the third-most tackles on the team (57) and had an interception, one pass defended, and a forced fumble.

In the first game of the season, he intercepted Kentucky quarterback and future potential first-round pick Will Levis on the first drive of the game. ULM scored on the ensuing possession to go up 7-0, shocking the Wildcats' home crowd. But the Warhawks weren't able to capitalize on the momentum, as they lost 45-10.

Still, Johnson proved his big-play ability on defense can change the tide of a game, as he'll look for another season-opening interception against the Longhorns.

