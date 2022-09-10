The road to the starting quarterback job for the Texas Longhorns was not a simple one for Quinn Ewers.

Ewers initially committed to Texas when Tom Herman was still coaching but would de-commit and attend Ohio State for his freshman season. However, after his freshman season, he hit the transfer portal.

Now, he's the starting quarterback for the Longhorns and preparing for the biggest game of his young career. Despite the long journey to being a Longhorn, in a sit-down interview with Pete Thamel, Ewers said he's happy with how things turned out.

"I wouldn't trade what happened for anything," Ewers said. "I really learned a lot through my experiences, and I feel like I really matured a lot. I'm happy with the way things worked out."

As the Longhorns prepare for arguably their biggest game of the season, Ewers is ready to go. In his first start as a Longhorn against Louisiana Monroe, Ewers looked solid. He finished his first start completing 16 of 24 passes for 225 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

How Ewers looks against Alabama is still to be seen, but there's no doubting he's dialed in and ready to get going. What can be said, though, is that despite a year at Ohio State, Ewers always felt like a Longhorn, and now he is finally home.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

