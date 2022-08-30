Longhorns Week 1 Depth Chart Projection vs. Louisiana Monroe
The Texas Longhorns kick off the season against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks on Saturday night, hoping to improve on a 5-7 record from a season ago.
And with a new season comes a new roster, now packed to the brim with new talent.
Typically, that means a new depth chart as well, but unfortunately, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian does not plan to release one.
Neither before Week 1 nor at any point this season.
That said, have no fear. LonghornsCountry.com is here to give you our best projection for the initial depth chart for Week 1, and who could be making an impact from the opening kick on Saturday.
Offense
Quarterback
1. Quinn Ewers
2. Hudson Card
3. Maalik Murphy
Running Back
1. Bijan Robinson
2. Roschon Johnson
3. Keilan Robinson
4. Jonathan Brooks
Wide Receiver (X)
1. Xavier Worthy
2. Savion Red
Wide Receiver (Y)
1. Jordan Whittington
2. Casey Cain
Wide Receiver (Z)
1. Tariq Milton
2. Troy Omeire
3. Brenen Thompson
Tight End
1. Ja'Tavion Sanders
2. Jahleel Billingsley
3. Gunnar Helm
Left Tackle
1. Kelvin Banks
2. Andrej Karic
Left Guard
1. Hayden Connor
2. Malik Agbo OR Neto Umeozulu
Center
1. Jake Majors
2. Connor Robertson OR Logan Parr
Right Guard
1. Cole Hutson
2. Devon Campbell
Right Tackle
1. Christian Jones
2. Cameron Williams
Defense
Jack
1. Ovie Oghoufo
2. Ethan Burke
Buck
1. Barryn Sorrell
2. Justice Finkley
Nose Tackle
1. Byron Murphy
2. Keondre Coburn
3. T'Vondre Sweat
Defensive Tackle
1. Vernon Broughton
Sarkisian Says Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers is 'Very Comfortable'
Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers is gaining confidence heading into Week 1.
Louisiana-Monroe Offensive Players to Watch in Week 1 vs. Longhorns
The Longhorns can't fall asleep against a Warhawks offense that has nothing to lose this season
Texas Fifth in Fan Nation Big 12 Preseason Poll
The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league rankings heading into Week 1 of the season.
2. Moro Ojomo
3. Alfred Collins
Will Linebacker
1. DeMarvion Overshown
2. Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey
3. David Gbenda
Mike Linebacker
1. Jaylan Ford
2. Jett Bush
Sam Linebacker
1. DeMarvion Overshown
2. David Gbenda
Cornerback
2. Jamier Johnson
3. Jaylon Guilbeau
Cornerback
1. Ryan Watts
2. Terrance Brooks
3. Jamier Johnson
Star
1. Jahdae Barron
2. Jaylon Guilbeau
Boundry Safety
1. Anthony Cook
2. Morice Blackwell
Free Safety
1. Jerrin Thompson
2. Kitan Crawford
Specialists
Kick Offs
1. Will Stone
2. Bert Auburn
Place Kicker
1. Bert Auburn
2. Will Stone
Punter
1. Isaac Pearson
Holder
1. Isaac Pearson
2. Hudson Card
Deep Snapper
1. Zach Edwards
2. Lance St. Louis
Kick Return
1. D'Shawn Jamison
2. Keilan Robinson
3. Roschon Johnson
Punt Return
1. D'Shawn Jamison
2. Xavier Worthy
