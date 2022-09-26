Skip to main content

Longhorns Week 5 Opponent Preview: West Virginia Mountaineers

The Texas Longhorns will be looking for rebound in Week 5 against West Virginia after their disappointing trip to Lubbock

The Texas Longhorns will welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers to Morgantown on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, where Neal Brown will look to make it two-straight wins over Texas with Steve Sarkisian at the helm.

Last year's win helped keep the Longhorns out of bowl eligibility, meaning the Longhorns will be out for revenge against the Mountaineers.

The Longhorns are coming off a disappointing blown lead in their upset loss to Texas Tech in Week 4 and are aiming to get back on track in Big 12 play. 

The Mountaineers, on the other hand, dominated in a 33-10 win over Virginia Tech and have won two-straight games after starting the season 0-2.

West Virginia currently holds a 6-5 advantage over the Longhorns in the all-time series between the two and is 4-2 all-time in Austin.

Be sure to stick with Longhornscountry.com as we preview the matchup between the Longhorns and Mountaineers throughout the week.

West Virginia

2022 Record: 2-2 overall, 0-1 in Big 12

Head coach: Neal Brown

Neal Brown is 19-20 as the head coach of West Virginia

Offensive Set: Air Raid Style.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB JT Daniels

RB Tony Mathis Jr.

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR Sam James

WR Kaden Prather

TE Brian Polenday

LT Wyatt Milnum

LG James Gmiter

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Texas Tech Red Raiders student body celebrate on the field after defeating the Texas Longhorns in overtime at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field.
Play
Football

WATCH: Texas Tech Student Attacks Longhorns Player After Red Raiders Upset Win

The Texas Tech student body has been known as a rowdy one over the years. On Saturday against the Longhorns, they may have taken it too far.

By Matt Galatzan
hudson card 2
Play
Football

Inability to Close Haunts Longhorns in 37-34 Loss to Red Raiders

Second half issues persist for the Longhorns in Steve Sarkisian's second season.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19110327
Play
Football

New Year, Same Mistakes? Longhorns Show Former Flaws In Red Raiders Loss

Texas football is indeed, not "back" yet.

By Cole Thompson

C Zach Frazier

RG Jordan White

RT Doug Nester

Defensive Set: 3-3-5

Projected starters on Defense:

DE Sean Martin

NT Jordan Jefferson

DT Dante Stills

BAN Jared Bartlett

MLB Lee Kpogba

WLB Exree Loe

LCB Rashad Ajayi 

RCB Wesley McCormick

SPEAR Davis Mallinger

CS Markis Floyd

FS - Aubrey Burks

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

The Texas Tech Red Raiders student body celebrate on the field after defeating the Texas Longhorns in overtime at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field.
Football

WATCH: Texas Tech Student Attacks Longhorns Player After Red Raiders Upset Win

The Texas Tech student body has been known as a rowdy one over the years. On Saturday against the Longhorns, they may have taken it too far.

By Matt Galatzan
hudson card 2
Football

Inability to Close Haunts Longhorns in 37-34 Loss to Red Raiders

Second half issues persist for the Longhorns in Steve Sarkisian's second season.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19110327
Football

New Year, Same Mistakes? Longhorns Show Former Flaws In Red Raiders Loss

Texas football is indeed, not "back" yet.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_17752884
Football

Commissioner Greg Sankey Outlines Longhorns Future In SEC Conference

Greg Sankey has an update on the future of Texas in the SEC.

By Cole Thompson
Texas' wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) scores a touchdown against Texas Tech, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Jones AT&T Stadium
Football

INJURY UPDATE: X-Rays Negative on Texas Longhorns Star Xavier Worthy

The Longhorns got good news on their star receiver's injury

By Matt Galatzan
Hudson Card
Football

Longhorns Notebook: Texas Blows Second Half Lead, Loses 37-34 in OT To Texas Tech

Three key takeaways from the Longhorns' conference opening loss to Texas Tech.

By Connor Zimmerlee
xavier worthy 3
Football

Longhorns Near-Miracle OT Win vs. Texas Tech Wiped Away By Fumble

The Texas Longhorns had a miracle, then they didn't, as the Texas Tech Red Raiders prevailed in the Big 12 opener.

By Zach Dimmitt
roschon johnson 1
Football

Longhorns Offense Scores Two TDs Before Half, Lead Red Raiders

The Texas Longhorns lead the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the half after some impressive work from coach Steve Sarkisian's offense.

By Zach Dimmitt