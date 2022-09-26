Longhorns Week 5 Opponent Preview: West Virginia Mountaineers
The Texas Longhorns will welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers to Morgantown on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, where Neal Brown will look to make it two-straight wins over Texas with Steve Sarkisian at the helm.
Last year's win helped keep the Longhorns out of bowl eligibility, meaning the Longhorns will be out for revenge against the Mountaineers.
The Longhorns are coming off a disappointing blown lead in their upset loss to Texas Tech in Week 4 and are aiming to get back on track in Big 12 play.
The Mountaineers, on the other hand, dominated in a 33-10 win over Virginia Tech and have won two-straight games after starting the season 0-2.
West Virginia currently holds a 6-5 advantage over the Longhorns in the all-time series between the two and is 4-2 all-time in Austin.
Be sure to stick with Longhornscountry.com as we preview the matchup between the Longhorns and Mountaineers throughout the week.
West Virginia
2022 Record: 2-2 overall, 0-1 in Big 12
Head coach: Neal Brown
Neal Brown is 19-20 as the head coach of West Virginia
Offensive Set: Air Raid Style.
Projected starters on Offense:
QB JT Daniels
RB Tony Mathis Jr.
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR Sam James
WR Kaden Prather
TE Brian Polenday
LT Wyatt Milnum
LG James Gmiter
C Zach Frazier
RG Jordan White
RT Doug Nester
Defensive Set: 3-3-5
Projected starters on Defense:
DE Sean Martin
NT Jordan Jefferson
DT Dante Stills
BAN Jared Bartlett
MLB Lee Kpogba
WLB Exree Loe
LCB Rashad Ajayi
RCB Wesley McCormick
SPEAR Davis Mallinger
CS Markis Floyd
FS - Aubrey Burks
