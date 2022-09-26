Longhorns Week 5 Opponent Preview: West Virginia Mountaineers

The Texas Longhorns will welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers to Morgantown on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, where Neal Brown will look to make it two-straight wins over Texas with Steve Sarkisian at the helm.

Last year's win helped keep the Longhorns out of bowl eligibility, meaning the Longhorns will be out for revenge against the Mountaineers.

The Longhorns are coming off a disappointing blown lead in their upset loss to Texas Tech in Week 4 and are aiming to get back on track in Big 12 play.

The Mountaineers, on the other hand, dominated in a 33-10 win over Virginia Tech and have won two-straight games after starting the season 0-2.

West Virginia currently holds a 6-5 advantage over the Longhorns in the all-time series between the two and is 4-2 all-time in Austin.

West Virginia

2022 Record: 2-2 overall, 0-1 in Big 12

Head coach: Neal Brown

Neal Brown is 19-20 as the head coach of West Virginia

Offensive Set: Air Raid Style.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB JT Daniels

RB Tony Mathis Jr.

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR Sam James

WR Kaden Prather

TE Brian Polenday

LT Wyatt Milnum

LG James Gmiter

C Zach Frazier

RG Jordan White

RT Doug Nester

Defensive Set: 3-3-5

Projected starters on Defense:

DE Sean Martin

NT Jordan Jefferson

DT Dante Stills

BAN Jared Bartlett

MLB Lee Kpogba

WLB Exree Loe

LCB Rashad Ajayi

RCB Wesley McCormick

SPEAR Davis Mallinger

CS Markis Floyd

FS - Aubrey Burks

