Skip to main content

LOOK: Texas RB Bijan Robinson Inks Unique NIL Deal

Bijan Robinson makes NIL fun for fans with his latest deal.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson has inked another NIL deal, and the uniqueness of the brand name has the college football world taking notice. He is launching his personal line of dijon mustard known as Bijan Mustardson. 

The name, Bijan Mustardson, is a play on the words "dijon mustard". 

The bottle’s slogan reads, "It's like a touchdown in your mouth." 

Fans can now purchase Bijan Mustardson for $7.95 on bijanmustardson.com

"This mustard story began back on January 30th of 2002, when Bijan Robinson was born in a hospital by a doctor," the website states. "Two things occurred to Bijan instantly upon being born. One, that the world is bright and lights can hurt your eyes when you’ve never seen them before. And two, that his purpose in this world would be to score touchdowns. And score touchdowns Bijan did."

Bijan Mustardson is the latest in a long line of NIL deals signed by the star running back. 

Robinson has inked deals with Lamborghini, Rhoback, C4, and Raising Canes, among others.

"Throughout his formative years, Bijan scored touchdowns everywhere, mostly on the football field via football," the website adds. "By 2022, Bijan had scored touchdowns in every way, shape, and form. Running and receiving. Stiff arming and juking. Even occasionally passing. The only place he hadn’t scored a touchdown was his taste buds."

Robinson has been able to capitalize on endorsements since legislation was passed by the NCAA allowing student-athletes to earn money based on their name, image, and likeness (NIL).  

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Quinn Ewers
Play
News

Longhorns Announce Quinn Ewers As Starting QB For Week 1

The Quinn Ewers era is now officially set to begin on September 1

By Matt Galatzan
sarkisian
Play
News

Texas Steve Sarkisian Has 'A Pretty Good Idea' On Horns Starting Quarterback

Entering Saturday's scrimmage, Texas coach Steve Sarkisan likely knows which quarterback will start for him Week 1 against Louisiana-Monroe.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_18143507
Play
Football

Game-by-Game Predictions For 2022 Longhorns Football Season

What is the Texas Longhorns ceiling this season? LonghornsCountry.com goes game by game to find out.

By Matt Galatzan

Robinson is arguably is top running back in the nation, so the money he has received through NIL deals has been well deserved. In two seasons at Texas, Robinson has run for 1,830 yards and 15 touchdowns. 

"So Bijan did what everyone expected Bijan to do: Create his own gourmet dijon mustard and call it Bijan Mustardson," the website continues. "With the help of top-quality chefs, Bijan made a mustard that was so good, it tasted like a touchdown. It was then he knew, pending production timelines, mouth touchdowns for everyone would be a mustard purchase away."

Robinson currently has an On3 NIL valuation of $1.6 million.

He enters his junior season with the fifth-best odds to win the Heisman trophy and the best odds among all running backs at +2200 via DraftKings

He will begin his Heisman hopeful campaign on Sept. 3rd at home versus UL-Monroe.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

Quinn Ewers
News

Longhorns Announce Quinn Ewers As Starting QB For Week 1

The Quinn Ewers era is now officially set to begin on September 1

By Matt Galatzan
sarkisian
News

Texas Steve Sarkisian Has 'A Pretty Good Idea' On Horns Starting Quarterback

Entering Saturday's scrimmage, Texas coach Steve Sarkisan likely knows which quarterback will start for him Week 1 against Louisiana-Monroe.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_18143507
Football

Game-by-Game Predictions For 2022 Longhorns Football Season

What is the Texas Longhorns ceiling this season? LonghornsCountry.com goes game by game to find out.

By Matt Galatzan
Bijan
Football

Bijan Robinson Among Todd McShay’s Top NFL Draft Prospects

The Longhorns have one of the top draft-eligible players in their backfield.

By Michael Gresser
Cole Hutson
Football

Texas OL Cole Hutson Among Top Freshman in Best Position This Season

Hutson could become a key member of the Longhorns' offensive line this season.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Bijan:X Worthy
Football

Two Longhorns Make ESPN’s List of Top 100 Players For 2022

The Longhorns have elite top-end talent at two offensive positions.

By Michael Gresser
sarkisian
Football

Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Reveals His 'Pleasant Surprise' in WR Room

Texas' receiving room has taken some major hits recently, but Sarkisian labeled one up-and-comer as a "pleasant surprise."

By Zach Dimmitt
Quinn Ewers
News

Longhorns Practice Notebook: Freshmen Shine, QB Performance and New OL Group?

The Texas Longhorns could be relying on youth in some key areas in 2022

By Matt Galatzan