Texas running back Bijan Robinson has inked another NIL deal, and the uniqueness of the brand name has the college football world taking notice. He is launching his personal line of dijon mustard known as Bijan Mustardson.

The name, Bijan Mustardson, is a play on the words "dijon mustard".

The bottle’s slogan reads, "It's like a touchdown in your mouth."

Fans can now purchase Bijan Mustardson for $7.95 on bijanmustardson.com

"This mustard story began back on January 30th of 2002, when Bijan Robinson was born in a hospital by a doctor," the website states. "Two things occurred to Bijan instantly upon being born. One, that the world is bright and lights can hurt your eyes when you’ve never seen them before. And two, that his purpose in this world would be to score touchdowns. And score touchdowns Bijan did."

Bijan Mustardson is the latest in a long line of NIL deals signed by the star running back.

Robinson has inked deals with Lamborghini, Rhoback, C4, and Raising Canes, among others.

"Throughout his formative years, Bijan scored touchdowns everywhere, mostly on the football field via football," the website adds. "By 2022, Bijan had scored touchdowns in every way, shape, and form. Running and receiving. Stiff arming and juking. Even occasionally passing. The only place he hadn’t scored a touchdown was his taste buds."

Robinson has been able to capitalize on endorsements since legislation was passed by the NCAA allowing student-athletes to earn money based on their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

Robinson is arguably is top running back in the nation, so the money he has received through NIL deals has been well deserved. In two seasons at Texas, Robinson has run for 1,830 yards and 15 touchdowns.

"So Bijan did what everyone expected Bijan to do: Create his own gourmet dijon mustard and call it Bijan Mustardson," the website continues. "With the help of top-quality chefs, Bijan made a mustard that was so good, it tasted like a touchdown. It was then he knew, pending production timelines, mouth touchdowns for everyone would be a mustard purchase away."

Robinson currently has an On3 NIL valuation of $1.6 million.

He enters his junior season with the fifth-best odds to win the Heisman trophy and the best odds among all running backs at +2200 via DraftKings.

He will begin his Heisman hopeful campaign on Sept. 3rd at home versus UL-Monroe.

