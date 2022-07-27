Skip to main content

PFF's WR Rankings: Longhorns' Xavier Worthy in Top 5?

Worthy enters the fall as one of the biggest names at his position.

There might not be a more explosive or dynamic player in the country than Texas Longhorns wideout Xavier Worthy. 

And the general consensus seems to agree.

Pro Football Focus revealed its list for the 10-best receivers in college football heading into the 2022-23 season and has Worthy at No. 4 in the country behind Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, USC's Jordan Addison, and LSU's Kayshon Boutte.

Worthy shined as one of college football's best receivers as a true freshman. He had 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdown receptions, with the 12 scores being good for first among freshmen receivers and fifth overall.

“I just want to build off that,” Worthy told the media this spring. “Go win a Big 12 championship.”

And a critical step to bringing a Big 12 title back to Austin? Buying into the system, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian continues to establish headed into year two with the program.

Worthy didn’t mince his words when asked about potentially transferring after a 5-7 season and missing out on a bowl game.

“(Transferring) wasn’t even a decision,” he said. “I put my trust in Sark so I’m just gonna believe in Sark. I’m not leaving. I put my trust in Sark"

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Ryan Watts
Play
Football

Longhorns CB Watts Named Among Nation's 'Most Impactful' Transfer DBs

Watts could play a big role for the Longhorns' defense this season.

By Connor Zimmerlee32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago
allen
Play
Men's Basketball

Way-Too-Early Rankings: Longhorns in Top 10?

The Longhorns enter the season as one of the more experienced teams in the Big 12.

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_16565300
Play
News

Report: Big Ten Exploring Expansion, Big 12 to Follow?

According to multiple reports, the Big Ten could be looking to add four more Pac-12 programs in the coming years.

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago

The 62 catches also led all freshmen and earned him Freshman All-American honors.

It's hard to imagine Worthy having a better season in 2022, but the addition of receivers coach Brennan Marion could prove the difference in helping him reach new heights. 

Marion, who orchestrated a Pitt Panthers' receiving group that was No. 5 in the nation in yards per game (350.2) last season, has been drilling key lessons into Worthy's head early on in spring ball.

“He basically tells me ‘last year didn’t count," Worthy said of Marion. "It’s what you do this year that counts. What you did last year doesn’t matter.’”

With a year of experience under his belt, Worthy will once again be Texas' No. 1 option in the passing game. And under the guidance of Sarkisian and Marion, his trajectory only has room to grow.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Ryan Watts
Football

Longhorns CB Watts Named Among Nation's 'Most Impactful' Transfer DBs

Watts could play a big role for the Longhorns' defense this season.

By Connor Zimmerlee32 minutes ago
allen
Men's Basketball

Way-Too-Early Rankings: Longhorns in Top 10?

The Longhorns enter the season as one of the more experienced teams in the Big 12.

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
USATSI_16565300
News

Report: Big Ten Exploring Expansion, Big 12 to Follow?

According to multiple reports, the Big Ten could be looking to add four more Pac-12 programs in the coming years.

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
download
Football

Oklahoma State Cowboys Offensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 9

The Cowboys are looking to take a step up on offense from a season ago.

By Adam Glick2 hours ago
Stevens regional
News

Longhorns P Tristan Stevens Signs With Miami Marlins

Stevens is set to begin his professional career with the Marlins organization.

By Connor Zimmerlee5 hours ago
usa_today_12529573.0
News

Ex Longhorns P Ryan Bujcevski Finds New Home

The former Longhorns punter has transferred to the SMU Mustangs.

By Matt Galatzan19 hours ago
DeMarvion Overshown
Football

Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown Added To Yet Another Award Watchlist

Overshown makes his second award watch list of the week ahead of his final season as a Longhorn.

By Connor Zimmerlee22 hours ago
PaytonKirkland.0
Recruiting

Expert Dubs Payton Kirkland Longhorns Commitment As One Of Nation's Most 'Head-Turning'

The Longhorns continued their impressive run on the recruiting trail this week.

By Michael Gresser23 hours ago