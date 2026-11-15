LSU Mascot Held Back After Being Taunted by Texas Longhorns WR

The Texas Longhorns took down the LSU Tigers in dramatic fashion in Baton Rouge on Saturday, securing a 22-21 win in the final seconds.

Arch Manning found Raleek Brown for the game-winning four-yard touchdown with just three seconds left, giving Texas the lead after trailing 21-10 in the second half.

Emotions were running high at Tiger Stadium ... even for the mascots.

"Mike The Tiger" Mascot Nearly Goes After Texas WR

LSU Tigers mascot Mike the Tiger runs out a LSU flag prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game officially ended, Texas players ran onto the field in celebration, with many going over to talk some smack with the student section.

Texas freshman wide receiver Chris Stewart, who has not caught a pass this season, was right in the mix, and even chose to talk some smack to the LSU mascot, Mike The Tiger.

He apparently said something that Mike didn't like, as the anonymous person under the costume nearly started going after Stewart before being restrained.

Take a look. It's a moment only college football can deliver.

The mascot had more fight in him than Leavitt lmao pic.twitter.com/od2dBRSt0L — #ZolaPaw⚜️ (@NOTKoolKerm_) November 15, 2026

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It didn't quite look like Mike was joking around either. He truly looked like he wanted to go after Stewart had others not stepped in to stop him. It's hard to imagine the person in the costume would engage in a full-on fist fight with an opposing player, but that would certainly be a sight to behold.

No, it wasn't the real "Mike the Tiger," a Bengal-Siberian tiger that lives on campus in Baton Rouge. But the costumed Mike is the second-most dangerous "tiger" on LSU's campus.

All of this happened amid some wild postgame scenes on the field. Players were talking trash, fans were throwing bottles, and

The animosity all started early on in the game.

One LSU Fan Got Thrown Out of the Game in the 1Q

After Manning's rushing touchdown in the first quarter, fans threw liquid on him in the end zone. One fan got caught doing so and was immediately escorted out by a police officer.

So much for those end zone seats.

A fan threw some liquid at Arch Manning after that touchdown run and he is getting escorted out by an officer pic.twitter.com/GCG5uIsfej — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) November 15, 2026

It just goes to show how high emotions were running at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night. But the Longhorns came out with the win and can now live to tell the tale.

Who knows? Perhaps Stewart will one day tell his grandkids that he "survived" a tiger "attack." It can be his secret that it was actually just a guy in a costume.

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