LSU Mascot Held Back After Being Taunted by Texas Longhorns WR
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The Texas Longhorns took down the LSU Tigers in dramatic fashion in Baton Rouge on Saturday, securing a 22-21 win in the final seconds.
Arch Manning found Raleek Brown for the game-winning four-yard touchdown with just three seconds left, giving Texas the lead after trailing 21-10 in the second half.
Emotions were running high at Tiger Stadium ... even for the mascots.
"Mike The Tiger" Mascot Nearly Goes After Texas WR
After the game officially ended, Texas players ran onto the field in celebration, with many going over to talk some smack with the student section.
Texas freshman wide receiver Chris Stewart, who has not caught a pass this season, was right in the mix, and even chose to talk some smack to the LSU mascot, Mike The Tiger.
He apparently said something that Mike didn't like, as the anonymous person under the costume nearly started going after Stewart before being restrained.
Take a look. It's a moment only college football can deliver.
It didn't quite look like Mike was joking around either. He truly looked like he wanted to go after Stewart had others not stepped in to stop him. It's hard to imagine the person in the costume would engage in a full-on fist fight with an opposing player, but that would certainly be a sight to behold.
No, it wasn't the real "Mike the Tiger," a Bengal-Siberian tiger that lives on campus in Baton Rouge. But the costumed Mike is the second-most dangerous "tiger" on LSU's campus.
All of this happened amid some wild postgame scenes on the field. Players were talking trash, fans were throwing bottles, and
The animosity all started early on in the game.
One LSU Fan Got Thrown Out of the Game in the 1Q
After Manning's rushing touchdown in the first quarter, fans threw liquid on him in the end zone. One fan got caught doing so and was immediately escorted out by a police officer.
So much for those end zone seats.
It just goes to show how high emotions were running at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night. But the Longhorns came out with the win and can now live to tell the tale.
Who knows? Perhaps Stewart will one day tell his grandkids that he "survived" a tiger "attack." It can be his secret that it was actually just a guy in a costume.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7