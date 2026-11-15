What Texas Longhorns Players Said After Dramatic Win Over LSU

The Texas Longhorns pulled off another ranked win on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, stunning the LSU Tigers for a 22-21 victory thanks to a four-yard touchdown pass from Arch Manning to Raleek Brown with three seconds to play.

Texas fought its way back in the second half despite a flurry of mistakes and unproductive offense. But the Longhorn defense gave Manning one final chance, and he delivered with the game on the line in his home state of Louisiana.

Multiple Texas players met with the media after the game, and here's what some of them had to say:

Arch Manning, QB

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) hands the ball off to Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On ending LSU's College Football Playoff chances:



“We talked about having the chance to end someone else's dream, and I like to focus on us, but it kind of feels good at times.”

On how he will remember this win years from now:



“I think in a bunch of years, I'm going to tell everyone we had a game-winning drive. Everyone's going to forget the three picks.”

On what it means to him to win this game in his home state of Louisiana:

"Means the world. I mean, I was pointing out to some of the teammates where I sat at these games growing up. So just coming back home, getting it done the last few seconds. It's a memory I'll have for the rest of my life."

Raleek Brown, RB

On his game-winning touchdown catch:



"I got motioned out, and it was man, and then they tried to cross it over. But I guess the communication wasn't really perfect for them. When they tried to cross it over, I was already sprinting back. And it was too late. I knew it was gonna be a touchdown when nobody came out running with me."

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On how the team picked up Arch Manning after his 3 INTs:



"We just help him on sideline, just talk to him, and just say positive things throughout the whole game, and just keep keep him on his head. He knows what he got to do."

Jelani McDonald, DB

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) intercepts a pass during the second quarter against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On if he thinks he's one of the best defensive backs in the country:



"I do. I've shown a lot."

On how he was able to pick off Sam Leavitt three times:

"Just keying in on my clues, man. Looking at my my indicators, really just doing my job. Not trying to chase any plays."

On how the team is different now compared to last season's blowout loss to Georgia:



"The resilience, the longevity, the toughness, the longevity of wanting to, the right mindset to dominate your box, really the whole thing, man. Really just culture. We're together, man."

Rasheem Biles, LB

On how he would evaluate his performance:



"It was a smooth performance. Feel like I left some stuff on the field definitely, I'm kinda mad at a play I was supposed to have a pick on, let him catch the ball. Kind of mad about that, but I made up for it."

On how the defense held it down in the second half after LSU's productive start:



"They were taking advantage of what they should have took advantage of, and obviously they converted on us But like I said, we got the best defensive coordinator country, Coach Muschamp, he adjusted well. We all adjusted well with him and start getting the stops that we needed to."

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