Marcel Reed's Tune Has Suddenly Changed Toward the Texas Longhorns

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed was in attendance for SEC Media Days this week in Tampa.

And to the suprise of no one, he was asked about the Texas Longhorns and the matchup that awaits Texas A&M in Kyle Field at the end of the regular season. It will mark the third edition of the Lone Stae Showdown since Texas entered the SEC in 2024.

Since then, Texas is 2-0 against Texas A&M, and it's clear that the Longhorns have the edge over their heated rivals.

Marcel Reed Taking the Safe Approach When Talking About Texas

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to last season's matchup with Texas, the Aggies were riding high: an 11-0 record, a spot in the SEC Championship well within reach and a legitmate shot at the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff.

Reed, who had put already together an impressive season headed into the Texas game, was understandably confident, something he showed during an appearance on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams.

"Saw 'em off," Reed said last season when Adams asked about the rivalry. "I don't like Texas, and I'm sure my teammates don't like Texas either. The first thing that comes to mind is really just going to win that game."

Reed and the Aggies would end up blowing a 10-3 halftime lead to lose 27-17 in Austin, as Reed helped seal the deal with two interceptions in the fourth quarter.

But at SEC Media Days, Reed's comments about Texas showed a different, more careful approach.

“I mean, everybody in the world, especially the fans, are always asking, ‘Are you going to beat Texas? Are you going to beat Texas?’ Come to the game and watch," Reed said. "I'm not going to tell you no. Like, that's just dumb. I'm not going to say no. But, yeah, we're going to prepare our best for Texas, and we're going to go out there and play them to the best of our ability.”

Not so much trash talk this time around.

From Reed's perspective, it certainly is understandable to change things up in this regard. Whether Texas A&M fans like to admit it or not, the Longhorns currently have the clear edge in the rivalry and will until proven otherwise.

If the Aggies can find a way to protect homefield against Texas, unlike they did in 2024 when the Longhorns won 17-7, then Reed and his teammates will have every right to trash talk every Texas fan alive.

But until then, taking the humble route is best.

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