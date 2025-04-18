Maryland Transfer Lavon Johnson Signs With Texas, Spurns North Carolina
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have reportedly landed a commitment from Maryland defensive line transfer Lavon Johnson after all.
After initial reports Friday from On3 stated that the North Carolina Tar Heels had signed Johnson, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported only a few hours later that Johnson would instead be committing to and signing with the Longhorns after visiting Austin on Thursday.
On3's Pete Nakos reported that Johnson did indeed sign a contract with UNC and head coach Bill Belichick along with inking a deal with Texas. It's unclear how the legality of it all will be resolved, but nonetheless, Johnson is now headed to the Forty Acres.
Johnson is now the fourth defensive line transfer Texas has added this offseason. He'll join a transfer class that already features defensive linemen Cole Brevard (Purdue), Travis Shaw (North Carolina) and Hero Kanu (Ohio State) along with linebacker Brad Spence (Arkansas), wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (Stanford) and punter Jack Bouwmeester (Utah)
Johnson will head into his junior year in 2025. An Allentown, PA. native, he's tallied 19 total tackles (14 solo) and one sack over the past two seasons. In a 29-13 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes last season, he had a career-high six solo tackles. He also had three total tackles in a loss to then-No. 4 Penn State a week later.
Johnson will begin his Texas career against a familiar Big Ten foe, as the Longhorns will visit the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus for the regular-season opener on Saturday, Aug. 30.