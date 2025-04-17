Texas Longhorns Hosting Big Ten Transfer for Visit
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are reportedly hosting a defensive lineman for a transfer portal visit on Thursday.
Per reports from Inside Texas, former Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Lavon Johnson is visiting the Forty Acres. Jordan Scruggs of Horns 247 (premium content) was first on the news.
Johnson will head into his junior year in 2025. An Allentown, PA. native, he's tallied 19 total tackles (14 solo) and one sack over the past two seasons.
Should the Longhorns land a commitment from Johnson, he'd be the fourth d-line transfer for Texas this offseason. The Longhorns secured defensive linemen Cole Brevard (Purdue), Travis Shaw (North Carolina) and Hero Kanu (Ohio State) along with linebacker Brad Spence (Arkansas), wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (Stanford) and punter Jack Bouwmeester (Utah).
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Longhorns are also expected to host former Cal Golden Bears tight end Jack Endries for a visit soon.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said in March that the Longhorns had more needs to address in the portal, noting that the defensive line still had room for another addition.
“Naturally, there are a couple of positions depth-wise where we’re not where we need to be right now,” Sarkisian said in March. “We’ll look at the portal that way. Our numbers are down at receiver right now from a scholarship standpoint. Our numbers are down on the defensive line from where our numbers really should be. And our number’s really down at tight end. It’s not a secret that we’ll look to the portal, but I don’t want to take a guy just for a number.”
In a 29-13 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes last season, Johnson had a career-high six solo tackles. He also had three total tackles in a loss to then-No. 4 Penn State a week later.
The Longhorns will open up the 2025 regular season on the road against the defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday, Aug. 30.