Melvin Siani is Turning Out to Be Everything the Texas Longhorns Could Have Wanted

When he entered the transfer portal this past offseason, Melvin Siani was not exactly viewed as a household name among college football fans.

Fast forward almost 10 months later, and he's ascending as one of the best offensive tackle prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft after just four games with the Texas Longhorns.

It's been an interesting journey for Siani, but he's taken it head-on with maturity, dedication and humbleness, all equally important aspects of his college football career.

In an exclusive interview with Texas Longhorns on SI, Siani showed why he represents everything Steve Sarkisian's program wants on and off the field. A few key areas stand out among the rest.

On-Field Production

Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Melvin Siani (71) blocks Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg (99) during the fourth quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Siani has allowed one sack through his first four games at Texas, something he likely isn't satisfied with, but that shouldn't take away from what he's done in his college career.

Last year at Wake Forest, Siani didn't allow a sack for the entire season on 914 total snaps. His own success has now created a challenging standard to match at Texas.

On top of that, he was rated by Pro Football Focus as the highest-graded blocker on Wake Forest's roster and the 12th-best in the ACC.

When we asked him about what last season did for his confidence, Siani said it confirmed to himself that all of the hard work was paying off.

"It shows you that that the work is working and that nothing's a fluke," Siani said. "That offseason, I put in a tremendous amount of effort and diligence and my training kind of retransforming my body, learning techniques at a higher level, knowing that I was going to compete at a higher level, and I came in every day with a mentality to get better."

If that kind of approach doesn't get fans excited about what Siani brings to the table, we don't know what else to tell you.

Despite moving on to new opportunities at Texas, Siani remains grateful for everything the Wake Forest program did for him.

"Overall, that led to a really great year for me, and I'm grateful for all the opportunities I had at Wake Forest because it was a tremendous time in my career, and I still got a lot of a lot of love for those guys in that team."

Melvin Siani Helped Recruit for Texas This Offseason

A detail view of a Texas Longhorns helmet on the sideline during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Even before officially suiting up with the Longhorns, Siani was already doing his part to help the 2026 Texas roster be at its best.

While the Longhorns had already landed Auburn star wide receiver Cam Coleman out of the portal to put alongside Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V, Texas needed one more veteran piece to add to a receiving corps that had a ton of young players.

The Longhorns got exactly that with Wake Forest transfer wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter, who was teammates with Siani last season.

"Sterling's probably one of my best friends on the team," Siani said. "We talk every day. We're always together. He's a great football player, great wide receiver. But I see it every day in practice how developed he is as a wide receiver. And he's just a great friend of mine, a great teammate, just one of those guys that you like to be around, so it was great that that that lined up for both of us to find ourselves at Texas. We're trying to both thrive this year."

Siani and Berkhalter's friendship has continued to grow at Texas, but their established connection ended up being one of the notable factors that tipped the scales for the Longhorns in their recruitment of Berkhalter.

Siani told us that he played "a big influence" in helping Berkhalter choose Texas.

I was definitely a big influence, a big, a big recruiter you could say, in him of him coming down to Austin," Siani said. "I'm just glad he came down here, and I'm ready for him to to kind of get his shot and his opportunity because he's a great player."

Texas Over Everything

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian leaves the field at the half during a college football game against Tennessee on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Siani didn't mess around when it came to committing to Texas out of the portal.

Other notable programs showed interest but nothing serious ever came to fruition. He had his sights set on becoming a Longhorn.

“I committed rather early to Texas. I spoke with other programs like Alabama, Kentucky I spoke with Auburn, Oregon, you name it, I had at least a conversation or a thought, but Texas was always where I wanted to be," Siani said.

This is the kind of stuff Texas fans love to hear. Instead of hopping from city to city taking multiple visits, Siani clearly saw something he loved in Austin. He made his decision early in the process and stayed true to it.

Already a Strong Connection With His Teammates

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It takes time to build chemistry with new teammates. Even an entire offseason can't help build the relationships that a season filled with challenges can.

But Siani has developed a strong bond with his new teammates on the offensive line and he loves the kind of people he's around.

"They're great people and they're great players," Siani said. "Guys that I get to grow and bond with, and I get to learn from."

Siani pointed out Trevor Goosby and Brandon Baker as two players that have really stood out since he arrived at Texas.

"Especially Trev, like us both playing tackle. There's a certain connection that we have in a sense where we communicate to each other what we see for each other," Siani said of Goosby. "Like in a game, if I see a certain look, I kind of talk to him. What would he do? Like, what did he do? And then vice versa. So that's always great having a great tackle that's so experienced and talented on the other side because you have to feed off of each other, and and overall it helps both of us and the team."

Baker, who started all 13 games at right tackle for Texas last year, made the move to right guard after Siani's arrival. While helping Siani get adjusted to playing right tackle in the Texas offense, the two have devloped a strong bond.

"He's probably one of the smartest players I've ever met," Siani said. " ... He's one of my best friends as well. He's my locker partner, so we're right next to each other, and that was overall great for me and getting settled in at right tackle."

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