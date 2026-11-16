Steve Sarkisian isn't discouraged by Texas receiver Cam Coleman having zero catches during a 22-21 win over LSU this past Saturday.

Sarkisian feels confident that Coleman's best days are ahead, since Coleman wasn't 100% in Baton Rouge in Week 11 and only played because of the matchup's gravity.

Coleman had previously missed Week 10 against Missouri with a shoulder injury. He left the Mississippi State game in the second quarter the week before that with the injury.

"He was not 100%. But Cam is a competitive guy, and he knew what that game meant," Sarkisian said on Monday.

"I think we will have a better version of Cam Coleman as we move on."

Coleman's numbers have regressed during the 2026 season from his 2025 campaign at Auburn. It's been an adjustment in sharing targets with Ryan Wingo, Emmett Mosley V, and Jermaine Bishop Jr. The true freshman Bishop has as many receptions (23) as Coleman while being targeted less by quarterback Arch Manning in the passing game.

Still, the Longhorns would feel comfortable in the Coleman investment if he were to have his biggest games in the CFP. A strong finish against Arkansas and Texas A&M, the latter of whom Coleman committed to out of high school before flipping to his hometown school just 45 minutes away from his native Phenix City, Alabama, erases any lingering doubts.

If anything, having a tough stretch and then coming alive when the games hold more weight is a problem Sarkisian is willing to have.

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What a Healthier Cam Coleman Means for Texas Against Arkansas

Oct 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mosley has become a major weapon for UT in the passing game from the outside without Coleman in his usual role in recent weeks, while Wingo continues to be Manning's most trusted target volume-wise for the second season in a row.

The Razorbacks secondary is vulnerable on the outside, oftentimes forcing boundary corners into man coverage. Thus far, Arkansas owns the No. 97 success rate in the country and allows 0.165 Expected Points Added per play.

With attention focused on stopping Manning's preferred targets, and Coleman clearly not 100% yet, there's a chance that No. 8 has less attention on him than he's received for much of the season on Saturday.

Ron Roberts' defense may not have the bandwidth to slow down any of the three, let alone all three of Coleman, Wingo, and Mosley.

We'll see how Sarkisian features his six-foot-three future NFL draft pick against a defense that has not had the best of luck defending the pass this season. The Razorbacks have improved in that regard from last season, for whatever that is worth.

There's a chance Saturday is one of those better days ahead for Coleman that Sarkisian is talking about regardless.

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