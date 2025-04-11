Micah Parsons Reacts to Texas Longhorns Star Changing Jersey Number
AUSTIN -- Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons appears to see some of himself in Texas Longhorns sophomore Colin Simmons.
As a result, he was admittedly a bit bummed out when he found out that Simmons will no longer be wearing the No. 11 jersey that he and Parsons both share as elite pass rushers.
Simmons, who won the Shaun Alexander Award as the top freshman in college football this past season, will instead wear No. 1 during the 2025 campaign. He's one of many Longhorns that have switched numbers during spring practice.
Parsons has worn No. 11 since his Penn State days and was "sad" about Simmons' decision to make the change.
"You took off the 11?" Parsons wrote on X with a few sad face emojis.
"11 at heart," Simmons wrote back to Parsons. "(You know) I gotta go down my own path."
Take a look at the post:
Simmons has often been compared to Parsons due to their shared position and similar skill set as powerful yet speed pass rushers. The No. 11 jerseys made the comparison even easier to make, but now, Simmons is taking on a different identity.
Simmons expected to be one of the top defensive players in college football next season and is well on his way to a NFL career. He finished his freshman year with 48 total tackles (31 solo), nine sacks, three forced fumbles, two pass breakups and one interception.
Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner met with the media Thursday and said that Simmons has been giving the offense tons of trouble so far in spring practice, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise.
"Colin Simmons, man," Wisner said. "It's like you can never get away from Colin, he's a great player. I respect Colin a lot because he's one of those players that gets us going, he talks smack and that's what we need at practice. We need someone to come through, rough us up and then talk smack about it, so he makes us better at the end of the day."
Simmons will get his first chance to show off the No. 1 jersey when the Longhorns open up the regular season against Ohio State in Columbus on Aug. 30.