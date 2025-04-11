Texas Longhorns WR Going Viral With Jerry Jones After Cowboys Draft Visit
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden continues to make his stops around the Lone Star State as he gets set to hear his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Golden made a stop at The Star practice facility in Frisco this week for a draft visit with the Dallas Cowboys, who made sure they pulled out all of the stops for the draft's potential No. 1 wide receiver. Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones visited with Golden personally, potentially hinting at Dallas' level of interest in snagging him in the draft.
In his only season at Texas, Golden posted career-high marks in catches (58), receiving yards (987) and touchdowns (nine). He played his first two years at Houston where he tallied 76 grabs for 988 yards, 13 receiving touchdowns and two kickoff return touchdowns.
Golden, a Houston native, has also visited with the Houston Texans among many others but the Cowboys and Jones could certainly use their No. 12 overall pick to swoop Golden up before he falls to another team later in the first round.
Take a look at the picture of Jones and Golden:
Should the Cowboys pick Golden, he'd join a receiving corps that's already highlighted by star wideout CeeDee Lamb along with Jalen Tolbert and speedster KaVontae Turpin.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had some major praise for Golden when asked about his development during a recent media availability.
"I would say Matthew's a great example of early on, he was struggling with the offense," Sarkisian said. " ... And I don't think we saw the best version of him physically early on, even early in the season, because the wheels were still turning up top. And as the season went on, the more comfortable he got, we started to see even a better version of him physically, because mentally, things slowed down and calmed down for him. ... It made more sense to him, and it's just continued on throughout this draft process."
Golden will be in attendance in Green Bay to hear his name called when the 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24.