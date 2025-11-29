Michael Taaffe Comes Up Big In Texas Longhorns Send Off
The Texas Longhorns will end the regular season on a high note, as the Lone Star Showdown made its return to Austin for the first time since the rivalry's renewal, and the Longhorns took care of business with a massive 27-17 upset win over their bitter rival, the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies.
The Longhorns keep their slim College Football Playoff hopes alive and give themselves a chance at the postseason, while the Aggies have their undefeated season spoiled at the hands of their rival.
But for one Longhorn, the senior day victory will be a lot sweeter as he wraps up his final home game at Darrell K. Royal Stadium, especially with one huge play coming from the senior.
Michael Taaffe has his Story Book Ending
That senior was fifth-year player, star safety Michael Taaffe, who, pregame, was the last person to trot out for senior day festivities and received the loudest ovation of the night. Just a few hours later, he made a huge play in a critical moment.
With under four minutes left to go in the game, Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed took a shot towards the end zone, and Taaffe read the play all the way, jumping the route from the wide receiver and making an interception near the goal line. Taaffe broke down in the post-game press conference and mentioned how special that moment was.
"And I knew he was trying to take the one-on-one shot," Taaffe said. "So I took that away early, and then fell back and tried to break on that little over route, and he threw it, and I trusted it, and I just want to go make a play. And, you know, I couldn't write the story better for myself. So it was a special moment."
Taaffe is a household name to many Longhorns fans now, but it didn't start that way, as the now All-American safety had to walk on at Texas and had to work his way up through the depth chart until finally finding a role for himself on the squad.
The Austin native walked on in 2021 after playing high school football at Westlake High School, located just 20 minutes from DKR, and was put on scholarship in 2022. Now, in his final home game, Taaffe walks off as a winner and makes one of the biggest plays of the night. Taaffe also spoke at length on what the moment meant to him and how his life journey made the moment a whole lot better.
"You're one of those kids out there that's asking for autographs when you grow up, nobody believes in you all your life, except yourself," Taaffe said. "And then you go from walking on to living out your dream. And the last game you get an interception and is against your rival at home, last game at DKR, it just felt so good. And, man, all my teammates were really proud. So it was super cool. And like I said, I don't think I could have written the story better. And you know, the hard times made this so much more sweet."