Texas Longhorns CB Enters Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns have started to piece together a talented transfer portal class this offseason.

But in return, they are also set to lose a major piece of their secondary as the portal losses keep rolling in.

After landing a commitment from Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe, the Longhorns are saying goodbye to a player that would have likely started for them otherwise.

Texas CB Kobe Black Entering Transfer Portal

Texas Longhorns cornerback Kobe Black against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Per reports from CBS Sports, Texas cornerback Kobe Black plans to enter the portal after spending two seasons in Austin.

Black played in all 16 games as a true freshman in 2024, which included seeing playing time in the SEC Championship along with all three of Texas' College Football Playoff games. He ended the year with 13 total tackles (10 solo) and a pass breakup.

He dealt with some injuries during the 2025 campaign but ended things off strong, snagging the game-sealing interception against No. 3 Texas A&M in the final game of the regular season.

Black then had two total tackles in the Citrus Bowl win over Michigan.

Originally a five-star cornerback in 247Sports' composite rankings out of Waco Connally in the 2024 recruiting class, Black arrived to Texas alongside notable Longhorns like edge rusher Colin Simmons, wide receiver Ryan Wingo, safety Xavier Filsaime, defensive lineman Alex January, linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith and running back Christian Clark among others.

Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black during the first half of a game against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

However, like many other Longhorns from that class, Black is hitting the portal. Other 2024 recruits that have transferred out in wide receiver Parker Livingstone (committed to Oklahoma), running back Jerrick Gibson (committed to Purdue), wide receiver Aaron Butler (committed to Oregon State), tight end Jordan Washington, quarterback Trey Owens, edge rusher Zina Umeozulu and more.

The Longhorns have seen some notable changes to their secondary this offseason, mostly due to the NFL Draft. Texas cornerbacks Malik Muhammad and Jaylon Guilbeau declared for the draft while safety Michael Taaffe did as well after a memorable career in Austin.

Texas also lost some depth, as cornerback Caleb Chester entered the portal and committed to Arizona State.

With Black now set to be out of the picture, Texas will lean on Mascoe, Kade Phillips, Graceson Littleton and Wardell Mack at cornerback.

Texas safety Jelani McDonald, who was teammates with Black at Waco Connally, praised his growth headed into the season.

"Kobe, he's growing as a football player, understanding the size he got," McDonald said. "He's versatile, he could play corner, but he can also play (safety)."

Along with Mascoe's commitment, the Longhorns have landed Arizona State running back Raleek Brown, LSU defensive lineman Zion Williams, Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas and Arkansas defensive end Ian Geffrard along with a trio of special teams commits in Memphis kicker Gianni Spetic, Florida State punter Mac Chiumento and New Mexico long snapper Trey Dubuc.