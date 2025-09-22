Michael Taaffe Thrilled With Longhorns' Defensive Effort vs. Sam Houston
For the first time this season, Texas football shutout its opponent, allowing Sam Houston no scores in Saturday's win. With a defense that has impressed thus far this season, Saturday's shutout has only bolstered the unit's motivation.
"We wanted it so bad. Especially in DKR," Texas safety Michael Taaffe said. "The fans deserved it. Our D-line deserved it. They’ve been stopping the run all season."
Texas Once Again Flashed Impressive Defense
Four games into the season, the Longhorns' defense has allowed a combined 31 points from its opponents, allowing an average of just under eight points per game. Entering the season with the expectations of having one of the nation's best defenses, the Longhorns have thus far lived up to that expectation. The anchor of this defense so far has been the defensive line.
"It’s been awesome to play behind," Taaffe said on the defensive line. "When you don’t have a guard or a center that’s double-teaming, climb up to you because they’ve got to worry about the D-tackles. It makes your job so much easier. So happy for those guys.”
Entering Saturday's game against the Bearkats, Texas had six sacks through three games. After the 55-0 win yesterday, Texas tallied five sacks, nearly matching its previous season total. It was an impressive performance, complemented by a strong offense.
The win over Sam Houston gives Longhorn fans a glimpse into the full potential of this Texas team, one that can stop opponents on one side of the ball and dominate in scoring on the other. It was a much-needed performance as the team heads into conference play.
The Longhorns will now get ready for Florida as they begin their schedule in the SEC. After three consecutive weeks playing at Darrel K. Royal Stadium, Texas will find itself on the road or at a neutral site until November. Though home-field advantage may be lost, Taaffe believes it provides a fun opportunity for the team anyway.
"I’m really excited," Taaffe said. "As much as I love DKR, I’m really excited to go on the road and see some other atmospheres. I love being the villain. I feel like I’ve been the villain all my life, so I love being the villain and proving myself right and proving others wrong."
Texas will have numerous opportunities in the next month to spoil a few home games for conference opponents, starting with the Gators. In the meantime, the Longhorns will take a break this Saturday with a bye week.