Michael Taaffe Overcomes Personal Battle in Texas Longhorns' Win vs. Texas A&M
While the fate of their rollercoaster of a season still remains up in the air, the Texas Longhorns had an undeniably impressive final home matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies to end their regular-season stint.
The final score of 27-17 reflects Texas’ strong defensive showing, which could have in part been bolstered by the fact that it would be the last opportunity for a few key defensive playmakers to play in the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
One of these players was safety Michael Taaffe, who seemed to overcome some of the personal battles he had been facing to help his team claim victory in front of a boisterous home crowd.
Michael Taaffe’s Interception Sealed the Game
Taaffe logged five tackles against the Aggies, but what he will be remembered for in terms of this win is what he did in the fourth quarter.
With just over three minutes left to play, Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed looked to lead his team down the field and give them another opportunity to make a late comeback. However, the 57-yard drive didn’t culminate in the touchdown that Reed and the Aggies hoped that it would.
Instead, the quarterback’s throw landed in the arms of Taaffe, giving the ball back to Texas. The crowd erupted for the senior, supporting him through his final game on the Forty Acres.
What not everyone in the crowd might have known, however, was what Taaffe had been experiencing off the field these past few weeks.
Michael Taaffe "Was Crushed" Headed into Texas A&M Game
Despite an impressive last home game, this season hasn’t been one free of struggle for Taaffe.
“I hurt my thumb, so everybody’s talking about ‘We need Michael Taaffe back on the field’ ” he said in his postgame press conference. “I come back, and I play two really bad games Georgia and Arkansas, and I was crushed. I was just pressing to win, pressing to do really well. [I was] pressing for the wrong reasons. I was pressing for the approval of man, and this was the longest week of my life, just having to refocus my faith, get regrounded, reidentify in Christ.”
Taaffe has continuously emphasized the importance of his faith through this football journey, and he identified that reconnecting with it helped him approach this rivalry matchup. He pinpointed his faith as something that helped minimize the pressure of a game of this magnitude.
“There was no pressure on me this time because I knew that God’s story that he has for me has already been written,” he said.
Fans will likely miss the senior on the field in burnt orange next year, but last game in front of a home crowd was one that could be talked about for awhile.
“It was one of the few lasts of my life,” he said. “This is a special part of my life, and to go out with that, I just went off to the fans that were so supportive of me [and] this whole journey.”