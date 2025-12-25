Michigan Interim Coach Says Team Is Facing Potential Roster Crisis vs. Texas

Texas football missed out on the College Football Playoff this season, posting a 9-3 record in its second year in the SEC. Settling for a bowl game, the Longhorns now prepare to take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Though the team faces a quality opponent in the Wolverines, Michigan will seemingly be at a major disadvantage, with numerous players deciding to opt out ahead of the matchup.

Michigan Facing Serious Roster Losses in Citrus Bowl

Oklahoma's Kobie McKinzie (11) tackles Michigan's Donaven McCulley (1) in the first half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooner and the University of Michigan Wolverines at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a recent interview with CBS Austin's Bob Ballou, interim Michigan head coach Biff Poggi says he's not sure how many players the team will have available in the Citrus Bowl.

"We will play hard, we're coming," Poggi said in an interview with Ballou. "I don't know how many we'll come with, quite frankly, and I don't know how well we'll play, but we'll play hard."

Michigan was recently the center of unwanted attention after a scandal led to the firing of former head coach Sherrone Moore. This unexpected coaching change pushed Poggi into the interim position after he formerly served as the team's associate head coach earlier this season.

Despite the Moore news, the Wolverines will keep moving forward, preparing to face the Longhorns in the final game of the season. While Poggi hopes for a valiant effort out of his team, he says he expects numerous players not play in the bowl game.

"I'm thinking, honestly, there could be 25 guys you know possibly not come back," Poggi said.

According to CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello, Michigan has three players confirmed to opt out of the Citrus Bowl at the moment: defensive end Derrick Moore, linebacker Jaishawn Barham and offensive guard Giovanni El-Hadi.

This may clear the way for the Longhorns, who should expect to dominate over a wounded Wolverines program. Offensively, Texas is holding on to a majority of its biggest playmakers heading into the Citrus bowl including quarterback Arch Manning, wide receivers Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V, tight end Jack Endries and running back Quintrevion Wisner.

Defensively, Texas is losing some of its biggest names, such as linebackers Anthony Hill Jr., Trey Moore and Liona Lefau, cornerbacks Malik Muhammad and Jaylon Guilbeau, safety Michael Taaffe and defensive end Ethan Burke.

Despite the disappointing decision regarding the CFP for the Longhorns, the team will look to end the season on a high note as they face off against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.