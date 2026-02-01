How Each Texas Longhorns Player Improved Stock at Senior and Shrine Bowls

NFL Draft season is well underway.

Two of the most important events for NFL-hopefuls took place last week with the East-West Shrine Bowl concluding on Wednesday and the Reese's Senior Bowl finishing yesterday.

Six Texas Longhorns took part in the two competitions, who did the most to improve their draft stock?

Malik Muhammad - Cornerback

Texas Longhorns Cornerback Malik Muhammad celebrates after getting an interception against Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Malik Muhammad was a two-year starter for the Longhorns who compiled 97 tackles and three picks during his time in Austin.

Muhammad showed out in the Senior Bowl one-on-ones. The 6'0, 188 lb defender showed flashes in press man but really impressed in off-man coverage, which was his primary responsibility for the Longhorns.

Malik Muhammad continues to stack good rep after good rep pic.twitter.com/AQNk9J2Poz — TJ Wengert (@TJWengert) January 28, 2026

Muhammad did not play much in the scrimmage but that is because Senior Bowl defenses are not allowed to play cover four, which is his bread-and-butter.

Muhammad boosted his stock by continuing to show evaluators that if they were looking for a shutdown quarters corner, they need not look any further.

DJ Campbell - Offensive Guard

DJ Campbell is a 6'3, 321lb offensive guard who made 43 starts across four years at Texas.

The veteran mauler made waves at the Shrine Bowl with his power, leverage and technique. He impressed in both the physical drills and the game, where he got the start at right guard and played nearly flawlessly.

Campbell did get beat in the one-on-one pass-rushing drills due to poor hand-fighting, however he shut defenders down when he did get hands on.

Overall, Campbell greatly improved his stock at the Shrine Bowl, impressing coaches and evaluators with his road-grading power and developed footwork.

Michael Taaffe - Safety

Michael Taaffe began his career with the Longhorns as a walk-on but quickly evolved into a fan-favorite and key part of the defense.

While Taaffe had a quiet physical showing at the Senior Bowl, his leadership was on display. He gave an impassioned message to the Longhorns and quarterback Arch Manning in an interview with KXAN

Taaffe did allow a catch in all of his one-on-one reps, however it is unlikely that this swayed evaluators as he is likely to primarily play off-coverage. This was proved in the scrimmage as he played the majority of snaps and was unchallenged in centerfield.

While he did not stuff the stat-sheet or put up any crazy reps, Taaffe improved his stock by doing what he always does: going to work and being a vocal leader.

Jaylon Guilbeau - Defensive Back

Jaylon Guilbeau spent four years with the Longhorns and played in 43 games with 27 starts.

Guilbeau impressed evaluators with his footwork and physicality. While he did struggle with faster receivers separating from him, he did more good than bad at the Shrine Bowl.

While Guilbeau will have to continue to prove that he has upside beyond playing special teams at the next level, he took a strong first step last week.

Ethan Burke - Edge Rusher

Ethan Burke was a four-year Longhorn who consistently made plays despite never quite cracking a full-time spot in the starting rotation.

Burke did not participate much in one-on-ones at the Shrine Bowl but made up for it by notching several wins during the scrimmage.

Like this tandem pass rush from @TexasFootball EDGE Ethan Burke and @UNMLoboFB EDGE Keyshawn James-Newby.



Burke (92) with a long arm to win, James-Newby (56) with a nice ghost rush to dip under OT's hands and pressure the QB. pic.twitter.com/9Ivf6I9BtQ — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) January 28, 2026

Burke helped lift his stock by making several plays in limited reps, just like he did in Austin.

Jack Endries - Tight End

Endries was slated to participate in the Shrine Bowl but left after suffering a minor injury in order to prepare for the combine.