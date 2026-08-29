Multiple Former Texas Longhorns in Action During Week 0 of College Football

The Texas Longhorns are still a week away from beginning their 2026 season with a home opener in Austin against Texas State.

But before the Longhorns kickoff what's expected to be a championship-level year, other former members of the program are starting their seasons a week early during what is set to be the last-ever "Week 0" in FBS college football.

Here are four Longhorns in action during Week 0's slate of games:

Quintrevion Wisner, RB, Florida State

Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs with the ball during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A fan favorite during his time at Texas, Wisner is beginning his first year at Florida State after departing from Austin via the portal this offseason. The Seminoles open things up at home against New Mexico State.

Wisner gained a ton of respect from Texas fans during his three years as a Longhorn. It all started off with a violent hit on special teams against Baylor in 2023 and carried over into 2024 when Wisner finished with over 1,000 yards after 100-yard performances against Oklahoma, Kentucky, Clemson and Texas A&M. His 30-carry, 186-yard night against the Aggies will live on as one of the most memorable rushing performances in program history.

Though 2025 was a disappointing year for the Texas backfield, Wisner brought his best when it mattered, including 22 carries for 94 yards in another win over Oklahoma along with gashing Texas A&M once again to the tune of 19 carries for 155 yards.

Jordan Washington, TE, North Carolina

Texas Longhorns tight end Jordan Washington (84) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington is in action during the first FBS game of the season, making his debut for North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick against TCU in Dublin, Ireland.

Washington spent two years at Texas but never quite found a consistent role within the offense. His most notable moment came last year against Sam Houston when he had two catches for 33 yards and a touchdown.

He finished his Texas career with seven catches for 109 yards and a score.

Washington will now look to build something with North Carolina, though he will be battling with Ohio State transfer tight end Jelani Thurman.

J'Mond Tapp, DL, Memphis

Texas Longhorns defensive end J'Mond Tapp (17) react during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A four-star recruit in Texas' 2022 class, it's been awhile since Tapp suited up for the Longhorns. He's now beginning his first season with the Memphis after one year apiece at Arizona State and Southern Mississippi.

Tapp and Memphis open the season up against UNLV.

Tapp spent two years with the Longhorns, including in 2023 when Texas won the Big 12 Championship and made it to the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

During his time at Texas, Tapp appeared in nine games while posting nine total tackles.

Daniel Cruz, OL, NC State

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Daniel Cruz (51) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cruz was a three-star recruit in Texas' 2024 class. He redshirted his first year in Austin after not appearing in a game.

In 2025, he appeared in three games, including in two SEC contests against Vanderbilt and Arkansas.

Cruz will make his NC State debut when the Wolfpack take on Virginia.

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