Multiple Texas Longhorns Awarded Preseason All-SEC Honors by Coaches
The preseason accolades have rained down for Texas Longhorns football the past few weeks, as week one of college football approaches.
The Longhorns enter the season as one of the most highly-anticipated teams in the nation with a star-studded roster on both sides of the ball.
Texas can now add another accolade to the list after 10 Longhorns earned preseason coaches' All-SEC honors on Tuesday, according to Texas Athletics.
First Team Selections
Here are the first team selections:
- Quintrevion Wisner, RB
- Anthony Hill Jr., LB
- DJ Campbell, OG
- Colin Simmons, LB
- Michael Taaffe, S
It's no surprise that Hill, Simmons and Taaffe were included on the first team, with the expectation that these three players will be the anchor of the defense at every level this season.
Simmons is coming off a true freshman season where he was awarded the 2024 Shawn Alexander National Freshman of the Year award, recording nine sacks and 14 tackles-for-loss for Texas. Taaffe and Hill are also coming off of excellent seasons for the Texas defense after Hill totaled 113 tackles and 16.5 TFLs, and Taaffe tallied 78 tackles and 10 pass breakups in 2024.
Hill and Taaffe enter what will likely be both of their last year at Texas. Hill enters his third season and Taaffe his fifth, with an expectation from Longhorns fans for both players to be playing on Sundays in 2026. According to an article by ESPN from late June, Hill could be a top 10 selection in the NFL in next year's draft.
On the offensive side, Wisner and Campbell work in tandem, with Campbell's and the rest of the Texas offensive line's help, Wisner jumped into a starting role in 2024, starting 12 of 15 games last season. He rushed for 1,064 yards and five touchdowns and was named third-team All-SEC. Now both players return, with Campbell providing veteran leadership to a revamped offensive line, and Wisner once again expected to be the starting back for the Longhorns.
Second Team Selections
Two Longhorns were selected to the All-SEC second team.
- Malik Muhammad, CB
- Jack Bouwmeester, P
Muhammad returns after being a part of one of the nation's best secondaries last season, alongside Taaffe and Jim Thorpe award winner Jahdae Barron, who was elected the nation's best cornerback. This season, Muhammed will be the Longhorns' No. 1 corner.
Muhammad had eight pass breakups alongside 36 tackles in 2024. After starting all 16 games last season, Muhammad will look to fill the shoes of Barron, who was a first-round draft pick in 2025.
Bouwmeester is set to start his first season with Texas after transferring to the Longhorns from Utah. Bouwmeester was a two-time all-conference selection for the Utes with 60 punts last season. His season-long punt traveled for 62 yards against UCF and was one of three 60+ yard punts on the year.
Third Team Selections
Finally, three Longhorns were named to the All-SEC third team.
- Trevor Goosby, OT
- Trey Moore, LB
- Will Stone, K
Goosby didn't have much playing time last season, but his short time on the field was impactful for Texas late in the year. When star left tackle Kelvin Banks was injured against Texas A&M, Goosby stepped up and carried his play into the following week when Banks was still injured, and Goosby started against Georgia in the SEC Championship game.
The third-year tackle then proved his versatility, stepping in at right tackle for an injured Cameron Williams against Arizona State in the college football playoffs. He is expected to break out this season for Texas and help anchor the offensive line alongside Campbell.
Moore is yet another defensive player named for Texas, and another valued returner for the upcoming season. Moore was one of three Longhorns with 10.5 or more TFLs and 6.5 or more sacks and was the only Texas defender last season with multiple fumble recoveries and forced fumbles. He, too, is a potential draft pick in 2026 and will look to the upcoming season to raise his stock.
The final selection to the third team is kickoff specialist Will Stone. His 56 touchbacks ranked fifth in the SEC, and he helped the Longhorns' special teams be one of the conference's best against the return.
With all these selections, the No. 1-ranked Longhorns will hope this can be the season they take head coach Steve Sarkisian past the College Football Playoff Semifinal and make an appearance in the national championship.