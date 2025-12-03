Texas Longhorns Release Epic Mini-Movie from Win vs. Texas A&M

The Texas Longhorns are unlikely to make the College Football Playoff but they certainly ended their regular season with a bang.

Texas used a dominant second half to surge past the then-No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies on Black Friday in a 27-17 win at home, giving the Longhorns their second straight win over their heated rival since the Lone Star Showdown was revived last season.

With the game taking place under the lights at DKR, it was certainly a movie-like experience for Texas fans, who can now relive the moment thanks to the Longhorns' creative media team.

Texas vs. Texas A&M Mini-Movie

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas football released the official mini-movie from the game on social media Wednesday, bringing a cinematic feel to the win over Texas A&M.

From the fans arriving on Bevo Boulevard to the final seconds of the clock ticking off, the video takes you through the entire night.

Take a look:

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear during his postgame press conference that he's "never been prouder of a team."

"I'm very proud of our football team," Sarkisian said. "I said this earlier in the season. I've never been prouder of a team, and I think now I'm more proud of this team than I was earlier in the season. These guys are so resilient, and every team takes on a personality and characteristics of their own, and this group has been through a lot."

Sarkisian then pointed out Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner and safety Michael Taaffe, who came up big in the win.

"I thought Tre Wisner was an absolute warrior tonight. Michael Taaffe with an interception his final game in DKR. This is storybook stuff that we're talking about," Sarkisian said. "But you know, at the end of the day, to do something that hasn't been done around here since 1969 and 1970 sweeping all three of our arrivals in back to back seasons. That's pretty historic stuff."

Sarkisian also gave a major shoutout to the fans, saying it was the best environment he's seen in Austin in the five seasons he's been head coach.

"So proud of this team, proud of the effort. I'll say this to Longhorn nation, they were phenomenal tonight," Sarkisian said. "You guys were phenomenal. You were with us on every play. You guys were in the stadium early. It's the best environment we've had here in five years. It was incredible, and I'm just I'm humbled, honored and fortunate to be your head coach and to be part of something so special like it was tonight."