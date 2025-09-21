Multiple Texas Longhorns Defensive Backs Out vs. Sam Houston
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are dealing with multiple injuries in Saturday's non-conference finale against the Sam Houston State Bearkats.
The injuries at running back are well noted, as Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter are both out.
However, multiple members of the secondary will be sidelined as well. Per Chip Brown of Horns247, Texas defensive backs Kobe Black, Xavier Filsaime and Warren Roberson are not dressed out for the game and will not play.
Steve Sarkisian on Injuries
On Monday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that Black and Filsaime were both questionable headed into the game. Filsaime is dealing with a shoulder injury.
This injury designation put their status in doubt for the contest, though the "questionable" tag was better than "doubtful." Regardless, their absence means other role players could see increased action.
"On an injury note, obviously, Cedric got hurt first play of the game, hamstring injury," Sarksian said. "We don't think it's overly significant, but he'll be out this week, just from a precautionary standpoint, to hopefully get him ready for SEC play. Obviously, Cole Hutson, Kobe Black, went down in game. We'll monitor those guys throughout the week. We'll see. They're questionable. And Xavier Filsaime did not play in the game of the shoulder, he'll be questionable this week as well. So just some things to touch on that."
Through the first three games, Black has tallied three total tackles. Last season as a true freshman, he played in all 16 games while posting 13 total tackles and a pass breakup.
As for Roberson, he had six total tackles last season before tallying two total tackles and a pass breakup so far this season.
Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski praised the secondary while meeting with the media during the offseason.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who have the ability to (play) and it’s going to come down to how they perform, how they practice, their understanding of the defense, and how they communicate,” he said, per Inside Texas.