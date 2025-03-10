Multiple Texas Longhorns Limited in Spring Practice
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the local media Monday for the first time this offseason to share updates on the state of the program as spring practice approaches.
He provided an injury update on multiple players that won't participate fully during spring practice as they recover from injuries. Sarkisian said that wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., safety Derek Williams Jr., running back CJ Baxter and edge Colton Vasek are the notable names that won't be practicing in full this spring.
"We'll have I think it's like four or five guys who won't participate fully in spring," Sarkisian said. "Derek Williams obviously won't be able to participate fully in spring coming off the knee injury, CJ Baxter won't be able to fully participate in spring, DeAndre Moore won't be able to fully participate in spring. Colton Vasek ... I think that's it."
Sarkisian added that running back Christian Clark has progressed well during his rehab after suffering a season-ending injury last offseason.
"We'll have some other guys that will be limited, especially early on in spring, but I think will grow into full participation," Sarkisian said. "I've been really encouraged by Christian Clark and where he's at in his rehab, of how far along he is. I'm actually pleasantly surprised."
Texas won't have a spring game this offseason and will instead hold a fan appreciation day as they continue to make their way through spring practice.
The Longhorns will open up the regular season on the road in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.
