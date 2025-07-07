Multiple Texas Longhorns Named to Phil Steele's All-SEC Preseason Teams
The Groundhog and his shadow, Christmas TV advertisements, and back-to-school commercials. Those are all things that show us when a specific time of the year is approaching. The same can be said for football fans when Phil Steele's annual college football magazine is released.
The yearly magazine is considered the Holy Grail of football content, detailing every team in college football and providing in-depth analysis and predictions for the upcoming season. Fans flock to it every year, providing their football fix as they eagerly await week zero.
For the Texas Longhorns, one of the consensus favorites to win the national championship and led by Arch Manning, how many players did Phil Steele's group predict would be on the All-SEC team?
First-Team Preseason All-SEC
The Longhorns had four players make the first team selection, with only one on offense. Quintrevion Wisner, the lone offensive pick, was given the nod to share the backfield with Jaydn Ott, the Cal transfer who now finds himself at Oklahoma. Expectations are high for Wisner after rushing for over 1,000 yards last season. The junior has established an excellent baseline for his ability to be a pass-catching running back while being one of the conference's best pass blockers at his position.
Three Longhorns were on first-team defense: Colin Simmons, Anthony Hill Jr., and Michael Taaffe. Simmons is coming off a dominant season as a freshman, so the expectations continue to rise for what he will be able to contribute this season. Anthony Hill Jr. made a big jump from 2023 to 2024, and if he continues that trend, he can become one of the nation's top linebackers. Taaffe was ranked highly by PFF in nearly every category for last season, and he will be a big returning piece to the Longhorns' defense.
Second-Team Preseason All-SEC
Another set of four Longhorns appeared, with three on offense this time and one on defense. Manning gets second-team honors after being behind first-team selection, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. The anticipation for Manning's first season has been next-level, but Nussmeier, the proven commodity, will have to take the first-team title from him.
Two of Manning's passing weapons made the list in wide receiver Ryan Wingo and tight end Jack Endries. Wingo's size and speed will make him a threat from any point on the field, and Endries will be a physical force, giving problems to opposing defenses.
The lone defensive pick was defensive lineman Trey Moore, an experienced inside defender who started all 16 games last season, and was one of three Longhorns with 10.5 tackles for loss.
Third, Fourth-Team Preseason All-SEC
The Longhorns had one third-team selection, cornerback Malik Muhammad, and their lone fourth-team selection was offensive lineman DJ Campbell, bringing the total number of selections to ten.
The Longhorns will begin their season at Ohio State on Aug. 30.