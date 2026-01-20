Multiple Texas Longhorns Receiving 2026 NFL Draft Hype

The 2026 college football season has come to a close, which means draft season is in full effect.

The Texas Longhorns set a program record with 11 draftees in the 2024 draft and subsequently broke that record with 12 in 2025.

While the Longhorns might not quite that many players drafted this year, they still have a number of high-profile prospects.

ESPN lists several Longhorns in Top-5 at their position for NFL Draft

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Field Yates, one of ESPN's premier draft experts, recently put out a list of his top five players at each position for the upcoming draft.

While no Longhorns made Yates' overall top-25, several made the ranking for their position.

One such player is junior linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.

Hill, whom Yates ranked the fourth best linebacker, is a twitchy and athletic defender who packs a punch in a slender frame.

Hill was the beating heart of Texas' defense in 2025 and racked up five takeaways and four sacks despite missing the final three games of the season.

Teams will get enamored with Hill's combination of speed and strength, along with the fact that he has three years of starting experience despite entering the draft at barely 21 years old.

While Hill has a good shot to be the first Longhorn off the board, he will certainly not be the last. Another member of Yates' top five is senior guard DJ Campbell.

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman DJ Campbell (52) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Campbell, whom Yates ranked the fifth-best guard, was a true ironman who started every game over the past three seasons for the longhorns.

The 6-3, 321-pound mauler dominates opponents in the run game and does a good job of identifying blitzes in the pass.

He's shown scheme versatility, understanding his assignments on both zone and gap runs.

While his movement skills need some fine-tuning, Campbell gives NFL teams a reliable road-grader whom they can develop into an all-pro.

The final player who cracked Yates' ranking was junior tight end Jack Endries, whom Yates ranked fifth amongst his peers.

Endries started in every game over two years for the Cal Golden Bears before transferring to Texas last offseason.

In his lone season with the Longhorns, Endries hauled in 33 receptions for 346 yards and three touchdowns while starting in all 11 games.

Endries lacks elite size or speed but makes up for it by running great routes and consistently finding soft spots in zone coverage.

He was used primarily as an off-ball tight end and H-back by the Longhorns and will likely see a similar role in the NFL.