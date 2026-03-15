Newest Post-Free Agency Mock Draft Has Two Longhorns in Top-100

The NFL's offseason is in full effect. The Combine came and went, and while free agency has not fully concluded, the vast majority of scale-tipping moves have been made.

Seven Texas Longhorns participated in the Combine, but only two are slated to go in the top-100, according to NFL.com's latest mock draft.

While there is still time for other Longhorns to make the cut, here is who currently stands in the post-free agency mock draft.

Anthony Hill Jr. - Pick 47 - Indianapolis Colts

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr tackles Sam Houston Bearkats quarterback Grant Gunnell | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Anthony Hill Jr. is an über talented mike and will linebacker who has already had a full post-combine scouting profile made about him. He has been selected in a similar range by teams like the Jets and Vikings in other mock drafts.

Like the Vikings, the Colts run a versatile, blitz-heavy scheme that would get the most out of a linebacker like Hill.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has a history of being extremely coverage-flexible and using a variety of sim and creeper pressures to get after quarterbacks. Schemes like that require athletic and versatile linebackers, which describes Hill perfectly.

His speed will help him rotate to perimeter assignments and chase ballcarriers in the flats.

Hill's athletic tools also make him a blitzing asset, making him even more valuable to Anarumo's inscrutable system.

The Colts are also in serious need of linebacker help after trading linebacker Zaire Franklin, so Hill would fill a hole for Indianapolis.

Malik Muhammad - Pick 84 - Green Bay Packers

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad celebrates after he intercepts a pass thrown by Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (not pictured) | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Malik Muhammad is a smooth cover corner who has also been profiled. In other mock drafts, he has gone in a similar range to the Carolina Panthers.

The Green Bay Packers brought in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon this offseason after he ran quarters coverage at the highest rate in football last year. That would make Muhammad a perfect fit, as it was largely the coverage assignment he played in Austin.

Gannon has played very little man coverage as a defensive playcaller, which would be beneficial for Muhammad, as it was something he was rarely asked to do.

The Packers also severely lack defensive back talent, particularly on the outside. Muhammad would fill a need for a Green Bay defense that will likely use more dime personnel with Gannon at the helm.

Gannon's soft-coverage scheme would remove some of the benefits of Muhammad's physicality but it would also mask some of his deficiencies as an on-the-line jammer.