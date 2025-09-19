Multiple Young Texas Longhorns Could See Significant Action vs. Sam Houston State
The Texas Longhorns head into their final non-conference game with still many questions left to be answered by the Longhorns, especially on the offensive side of the ball, which has not been running at the level many have thought it could.
While the game on Saturday against the Sam Houston State Bearkats should be used to continue fine-tuning the offense and allowing the defense to continue building its strengths before the start of conference play rolls around in a few weeks. Saturday's game could also be an opportunity where many younger players can get critical in-game reps.
As Steve Sarkisian mentioned at his latest media availability on Thursday, he highlighted some of the younger players he wishes to see in action this weekend against the Bearkats.
Which Players did Sarkisian Mention?
"Naturally, we're seeing the running backs, obviously," Sarkisian said. "And I'd like to see a little bit more of some of the younger receivers. Daylan McCutcheon has been out there, and Kaliq [Lockett] a little bit, but the more we can get those guys going. I'd like to see a few more of these young, offensive linemen. I think Nate Kibble is coming along, Nick Brooks is coming along, maybe a Daniel Cruz things of that nature."
The younger running backs and wide receivers Sarkisian mentioned have seen a few in-game snaps throughout the first two games of the season. Second year running backs Christian Clark and Jerrick Gibson have gotten increased carries while true freshman James Simon got his colligate debut last week. As for the wide receivers, McCutcheon has seen the field in all three games, and Lockett has checked in the last two games.
As for the trio of offensive linemen that were mentioned, neither of the three has yet seen the field. Second-year guys in Kibble and Cruz have a year of program experience that could help them if they saw the field, and Brooks, the true freshman, is an exciting prospect in his own right, listed at 6-7 and 349 pounds.
Also brought up were a few defensive players that Sarkisian would like to see get a chance to play in the Longhorns' final non-conference game, with an emphasis on the young secondary players, the biggest name mentioned being the potential debut of five-star freshman Jonah Williams, who's dealt with an injury through the early part of the season.
"I think defensively, we saw a short glimpse of Jordan Johnson-Rubell last week, and Wardell Mack, getting their footing underneath them," Sarkisian said. "I think now having the availability of Jonah Williams, of getting him out there, Kade Phillips at corner, another guy who, if we can get more reps at, more looks at there."