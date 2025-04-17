NCAA Announces Rule Change To Crack Down On Faking Injuries
On Thursday morning, the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel announced a rule change that many college football fans will appreciate, charging a team with a timeout if one of their players goes down with an injury after the ball is spotted. This is to deter teams from faking injuries and slowing the game down.
The new rule states that if a team's medical personnel take the field to evaluate an athlete who goes down with an injury after the officials spot the ball, the athlete's team will be charged with a timeout. If that team has no timeouts remaining, the team will be charged with a five-yard delay of game penalty.
Previously, the discipline of faking injuries was left up to the rules officials after the game, as coaches who felt their opponents faked injuries could submit video for review. Based on a system that was implemented before the 2021 season, teams would send in videos to be evaluated for postgame review by Steve Shaw, the NCAA secretary-rules editor/national coordinator of officials.
After video review, the offending team's conference would be notified and then the conference would decide how the offending team should be disciplined. The hope with the rule change is that the immediate discipline will not only discourage coaches and athletes from deliberately slowing down the game, but also help improve the overall image of college football.
The NCAA also approved another rule change this morning, one having to do with overtime. Now, if a game goes to a third overtime period, each team will be awarded one timeout. If the game extends past three overtimes, teams will not be awarded any more timeouts.
Starting in the third overtime, teams exchange two-point conversion attempts, until one fails. The NCAA states that removing the timeouts from overtime periods past the third will help to speed up the game and keep action flowing.
These rules will take effect immediately, along with some other minor rule changes, to start the 2025 football season. The Texas Longhorns will open their season against Ohio State in a rematch of the 2025 Cotton Bowl, looking to avenge their loss to the defending national champions.
The Longhorns will open the season in Columbus against the Buckeyes on Aug. 30.