Are the Texas Longhorns the Villain of College Football?
It's no secret that the Texas Longhorns have their fair share of haters, and it's not just rivals Oklahoma and Texas A&M.
For example, the iconic "horns down" symbol is widely used across the nation, serving as a staple of the controversy that is Texas' entire existence. It even has its own website, which provides customers with "horns down" t-shirts in 22 different school colorways.
CBS Sports reporter Josh Pate only further confirmed the noise surrounding the Longhorns by naming them as his most hated college football team heading into the 2025 season.
"When a Texas fan says, 'they hate us 'cause they ain't us,' the Texas fan is half-right, there," Pate said on his college football show on Sunday. "They do hate you. They despise you on a cellular level. I'm not always sure it's because they ain't you. Some of these folks hate you and would never want to trade places with you."
Pate said he took a tour around the state this past week and had conversations with a variety of fanbases, who all seemed to share the hate against Texas.
But he may have added more fuel to the fire by describing the disrespect as a compliment.
"It's not always that they hate you because they can't be you, sometimes it's just that they hate you. And that is very, very evident across the country, no one's indifferent on Texas, and that's before they've won a national championship," Pate said. "You should always long to be hated. If they don't hate you, you're irrelevant."
Notable names such as Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark and more recently NFL star Cam Newton are just some of the personalities who have made their disposition against Texas clear, while opposing fans usually take to the social media platform 'X' to express theirs.
Head football coach Steve Sarkisian seemingly responded to Newton with an 'X' post of his own that included a quote from Kobe Bryant that addressed the hater mentality.
"Haters are a good problem to have," the post reads. "Nobody hates the good ones. They hate the great ones."
The magnitude of conversation about Texas comes after two seasons of overwhelming success. The Longhorns went 24-2 in back-to-back regular seasons, claimed a Big 12 Championship, appeared at the SEC Championship within their first year and had consecutive College Football Playoff Semifinal runs.
As the 2025 season approaches with quarterback Arch Manning at the helm, Texas is already projected to be arguably the best in the country and the 2026 national champion by some outlets.
Sarkisian's culture on the Forty Acres undoubtedly has riled up both Texas and opposing fans alike in different ways, but the true answer as to why the Longhorns face so much hate is still unsure.
