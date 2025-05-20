New CFP Prediction Will Make Texas Longhorns Fans Very Happy
The Texas Longhorns have managed to climb back to the top of the college football world after almost 15 years of relative futility, making back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
To truly reclaim their old glory, though, the Longhorns need to win a national championship. Fortunately for them, this may be their best chance to do so.
While they lost many starters from last year's squad, the Longhorns still boast a very deep, talented roster on both sides of the ball. Arch Manning takes over to lead the offense, while Anthony Hill Jr., Michael Taafe and more lead an outstanding defense. On paper, this is a team facing a championship-or-bust season.
In his latest College Football Playoff prediction, On3's Ari Wasserman has the Longhorns earning the No. 1 seed, but going on a postseason run to remember. That run begins with a win over No. 9-seeded Oregon in the quarterfinals at the Sugar Bowl.
"Oregon is hoping this is the year it gets over the hump. But unfortunately for Lanning and the Ducks, they run into the deepest and most talented team in college football in 2025," Wasserman wrote. "That team is led by Arch Manning, who is fresh off a trip to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. It’s not that Oregon hasn’t gotten better year over year, but the Ducks continue to have an unfortunate path to the College Football Playoff semifinal. Texas wins."
Next up in the semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl is a familiar opponent in No. 5-seeded Ohio State, which not only eliminated Texas in last year's semifinals but hosts it to kick off the season on Aug. 30.
"There have been a lot of familiar matchups in this CFP projection, both in terms of 2025 rematches and games from last year’s Playoff popping back up again," Wasserman wrote. "But even though the CFP has expanded, there are still going to be usual suspects in the semifinals. So we get another Ohio State-Texas game, which is expected given the talent both teams possess. This year, though, Texas finally gets over the hump and knocks off the Buckeyes to advance to the title game."
Finally, the national championship game against No. 3-seeded Clemson, a rematch of last year's first-round game in Austin.
"It has been 20 years since Texas won the national championship and it has been a rough two decades for Longhorns fans," Wasserman wrote. "But Steve Sarkisian has built a program that was good enough to consistently knock on the door before finally kicking it down. Manning becomes the next star of the sport and Texas asserts itself as one of the premier programs in college football, conquering the SEC and the nation."
This prediction would be a dream come true for the Longhorns and their fans, but even with the insane talent on the roster, they still have to go out there and earn it on the field.