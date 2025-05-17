Arch Manning Building Connection With Texas Longhorns Coach Sean Miller
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has extended a warm welcome to new Texas basketball head coach Sean Miller.
During a recent interview with Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68, Miller revealed that Manning approached him on campus and welcomed him to the Forty Acres.
"So I was walking across the street last week, or maybe a week and a half ago, and somebody yelled my name, 'Coach Miller, Coach Miller,' I turn around and it was Arch Manning," Miller said. "He's a huge basketball fan, and we came together, he said, you know, 'Welcome to Texas and I'm a big basketball fan.'
Manning then asked Miller a favor.
"He's with a couple of his friends. and he had one question for me. he said, 'Hey, do you mind if once in a while we sneak in and play pickup?
Miller obliged, but just as long as Manning doesn't get injured while playing on the hardwood.
"Anytime," Miller said he told Manning. "Whatever you do, don't get hurt."
Manning made an apperance at the Texas vs. Texas A&M men's basketball game on Jan. 25 in Austin alongside safety Michael Taaffe, running back CJ Baxter and wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. In that game, the Longhorns rallied from a 22-point deficit in the second half to stun the Aggies thanks to a go-ahead layup from Tramon Mark with 3.7 seconds left.
Manning and the other players tossed t-shirts to the fans during one of the timeouts at that game, which quickly garnered attention on social media.
Manning and the Longhorns will begin their 2025 regular season in Columbus against the defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.
As for Miller and the basketball team, their season opener is expected to be against the Duke Blue Devils in Charlotte on Tuesday, Nov. 4. The Longhorns will also play in the Maui Invitational along with playing the UConn Huskies on the road during non-conference play.