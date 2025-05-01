New Details Emerge From Arrest of Texas Longhorns Freshman
AUSTIN -- Some more details have come to light about the DWI arrest of Texas Longhorns freshman offensive tackle Nick Brooks on Sunday at West 6th Street in Austin.
Per reports from Fox 7 Austin, Brooks' DWI charge was not the result of failing an alcohol breathalyzer test but rather from failing the field sobriety test after admitting to smoking a blunt and marijuana vape pen prior to getting into the driver's seat.
Additionally, Brooks, 18, told the officer that he had just been at a strip club on West 6th that "makes exceptions for UT football players" and was planning to take "two prospective players" there as well.
"If you have a vape pen, and it's got any type of THC compound in it, chances are that could potentially be a felony charge," local attorney Jeremy Rosenthal told Fox 7 Austin.
After originally reporting the arrest, the Austin American-Statesman received a statement from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who said the program was monitoring the situation.
"We're aware of the situation with Nick Brooks, have talked with him and are gathering information," Sarkisian said, per David Eckert of the Statesman. "We will continue to monitor the legal process and address this situation within the team at the appropriate time.”
A member of the 2025 recruiting class, Brooks committed to Texas as a four-star prospect out of Grayson High School in Loganville, GA. He arrived to Austin this spring alongside other star freshman like wide receivers Michael Terry III, Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench, quarterback K.J. Lacey, defensive lineman Justus Terry and many more.
Brooks received offers from programs like Florida State, Michigan, LSU, Miami, Auburn, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Colorado, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, USC, South Carolina, Baylor, Wisconsin, Pitt, Texas A&M and many more.
He took official visits to Georgia, Iowa, USC and Texas, with Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs originally seen as the potential favorite to land him. However, Brooks committed to Texas in Aug. 2024 before signing with the Longhorns in December.
Texas will open up the 2025 regular season on the road in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.