Texas Longhorns Freshman Arrested in Austin
AUSTIN -- A member of the Texas Longhorns is in some legal trouble as spring practice comes to a close.
Per reports from David Eckert of the Austin American-Statesman, Texas offensive lineman Nick Brooks was arrested in Austin early Sunday morning on a DWI charge in the West 6th St. area. Brooks was released on bond.
The Statesman obtained a statement from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who said that the program is monitoring the situation.
"We're aware of the situation with Nick Brooks, have talked with him and are gathering information," Sarkisian said, per Eckert. "We will continue to monitor the legal process and address this situation within the team at the appropriate time.”
A member of the 2025 recruiting class, Brooks committed to Texas as a four-star prospect out of Grayson High School in Loganville, GA. He arrived to Austin this spring alongside other star freshman like wide receivers Michael Terry III, Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench, quarterback K.J. Lacey, defensive lineman Justus Terry and many more.
Brooks received offers from programs like Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Colorado, Iowa State, Florida State, Michigan, LSU, Miami, Auburn, North Carolina, Tennessee, USC, South Carolina, Baylor, Wisconsin, Pitt, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and many more.
He took official visits to Georgia, Iowa, USC and Texas, with Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs originally seen as the potential favorite to land him. However, Brooks committed to Texas in Aug. 2024 before signing with the Longhorns in December.
According to the scouting report from 247Sports, Brooks came out of high school with "long-term potential." However, it's unclear what the future holds for him after the DWI charge.
"Adequate length and carries his mass relatively well considering size," 247Sports wrote of Brooks. "... Still growing into frame and developing balance / body control, which will help with occasional overcommitting and susceptibility to counters / secondary rush. Projects as a high-major offensive tackle prospect with high-floor competency and high-ceiling long-term potential."
The Longhorns will open up the regular season on the road in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.